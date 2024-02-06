Upcoming drainage focused events

Share Facebook

By Vinayak Shedekar, The Ohio State University

Two conservation drainage focused events are coming to Ohio this spring. Advanced technologies for drainage design, installation, and management will be the focus of this year’s Overholt Drainage School, which will be held from March 11 through March 14 on the Ohio State University campus in Columbus. Additionally, the Conservation Drainage Network’s Annual Meeting will be held April 3 through April 5, in Westerville.

2024 Overholt Drainage School (March 11–14, The Ohio State University Columbus Campus)

The 4-day Overholt Drainage School provides agricultural drainage-focused education. The 2024 Overholt Drainage School program will cover a wide range of topics including planning, design and installation, drainage economics, topographic mapping, drainage law, GPS surveying, drainage design software, and use of agricultural conservation practices to manage water quality.

The program is open to anyone interested in subsurface drainage design and installation, including drainage contractors, professional engineers, district technicians, consultants, NRCS and agency professionals. Landowners and producers who intend to install or repair drainage systems on their own can greatly benefit by learning the key principles of drainage design and installation.

Training is provided by a team of experts from The Ohio State University, experienced professionals from federal and state agencies such as the Ohio Department of Agriculture, and industry partners like the Ohio chapter of Land Improvement Contractors of America (OLICA). Continuing education (CEU) and professional development (CPD) credits are available for a select portion of the program.

The cost of registration is $600 with discounts available for OLICA members, alumni, and multiple attendees from the same family, company, or agency. Lunch is included in registration.

Visit www.go.osu.edu/ODS24 for print and online registration forms, detailed session information, and hotel information. Availability may be limited, so early registration is encouraged. The registration deadline is Feb. 29. Please contact Vinayak Shedekar (shedekar.1@osu.edu) with any questions.

Conservation Drainage Network Annual Meeting (April 3–5, Westerville Ohio)

The 2024 Conservation Drainage Network Annual Meeting will be held at the Renaissance Columbus Westerville-Polaris Hotel in Westerville, Ohio on April 3–5, 2024. This is a national gathering of drainage professionals from academia, state and federal agencies, drainage industry, non-profit organizations, and drainage practitioners at local levels.

Topics will include partnerships for conservation drainage adoption, stories of successful implementation of drainage projects, and opportunities to learn about conservation drainage implementation and research across the country. A special session will focus on innovative conservation practices and programs implemented in Ohio. Additionally, drainage industry leaders from Ohio will be parts of the expert panels.

The program will follow a conference-style format on April 3 and 4, with an optional field tour to sites across Ohio on April 5. The event is open to anyone with an interest in agricultural drainage and conservation. In-person and online options are available.

In-person early bird registration is $200. Regular registration is $275. Additional discounts may apply. Virtual registration options available. The early bird registration closes on Feb. 15. For registration and more information, visit https://go.osu.edu/cdn24

Please contact Keegan Kult at kkult@admcoalition.com with any questions.

This column is provided by the OSU Department of Food, Agricultural and Biological Engineering, OSU Extension, International Program for Water Management in Agriculture, Ohio Agricultural Research and Development Center, and the College of Food, Agricultural, and Environmental Sciences.

Dr. Vinayak Shedekar is the Assistant Professor of Agricultural Water Management and director of the Overholt Drainage Research and Education Program in the OSU Department of Food, Agricultural and Biological Engineering and can be reached at shedekar.1@osu.edu