Warm, dry February offers fieldwork opportunities

By Matt Reese and Dusty Sonnenberg

While Valentine’s Day plans, the National Farm Machinery Show, dismal weather, and poor field conditions are more typical this time of year, many farmers around Ohio have instead found rare February opportunities for fieldwork this week.

“We had some chicken litter applied earlier and we decided we were going to start working it in,” said Joe Everett in Shelby County. “If you looked at the calendar you would not think it’s February when looking outside. The conditions are really good and actually sometimes better than when we get later in the spring. We’re really happy with how things are working out here right now.”

Chicken litter is a nutrient source with many agronomic benefits and Everett is pleased with the chance to incorporate it in dry, unfrozen winter fields. The Feb. 15 update of the U.S. Drought Monitor showed a significant portion of western and northwestern Ohio, including much of Shelby County, is abnormally dry.

“We use chicken litter, not all the time, but on some of our farms. We like the organic matter that you get with chicken litter and we also like to put it on farms that we’re trying to build up. And we always put it in fields that were turning to corn,” Everett said. “We do feel like there’s a lot of benefit using poultry litter. When we can get it worked in, we just feel like it helps keep it in place. We also get more benefit from not letting it move around too much. Our main goal behind it is making sure it’s in place and ready to go when we can get these good windows going into spring. We like to take advantage of the weather when we get it.”

According to Glen Arnold, CCA, with Ohio State University Extension, there are stockpiles of poultry litter in harvested wheat and soybean fields around the state.

“Poultry litter is an excellent source of plant nutrients and readily available in most parts of the state,” Arnold said.“Poultry litter can be from laying hens, pullets, broilers, finished turkeys, turkey hens, or poults. Most of the poultry litter in the state comes from laying hens and turkey finishers. Typical nutrient ranges in poultry litter can be from 45 to 57 pounds of nitrogen, 45 to 70 pounds of P2O5, and 45 to 55 pounds of K2O per ton. The typical application rate is two tons per acre which fits nicely with the P2O5 needs of a two-year corn/soybean rotation.”

If the dry trend in Ohio continues through the rest of winter, farms may see some additional opportunities for tillage, early planted oats, spring wheat, maybe even some very early soybeans in coming weeks.