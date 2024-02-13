Winning the War Against White Mold, Part 3 Genetic Resistance

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

This is a three-part series on Winning the War Against White Mold.

Click here to read Part 1—Disease Development.

Click here to read Part 2—Disease Management.

By Dusty Sonnenberg, CCA, Field Leader, a project of the Ohio Soybean Council and Soybean Check-off

For white mold to become a yield limiting factor in soybeans the three aspects of the disease triangle must all occur. First, the pathogen that causes white mold must be present. The amount of the pathogen in the environment will change over time. Second, the environmental conditions need to favor the development and distribution of the spores. This will vary from year to year. Finally, a susceptible host must be present. This is the one factor that the farmer has some control over through variety selection.

“There are multiple strategies that we can use to manage white mold,” said Dr. Wade Weber, Assistant Professor and Plant Pathologist at North Dakota State University. “Selecting for flowering date and the amount of time that we have for flowering is what we call an avoidance strategy. There are other avoidance strategies such as selecting for the plant architecture and lodging characteristics. If we see lodging within a specific variety, that traps a lot of moisture in the canopy and that will drive the development of white mold. Making variety selections that have an architecture that stands up straight and decrease lodging will help increase the control of white mold.”

Physiological or genetic resistance is another tool in the toolbox that a farmer can use to manage white mold. “Physiological resistance is when a plant is able to produce chemicals and compounds that will fight off white mold,” said Weber. “We test for this in the greenhouse as breeding lines are being developed for white mold resistance. A lot of these plants have chemicals that produce red lesions or what we call the red node phenotypes. Those nodes turn red when an infection starts to occur where those pods are starting to develop. When we see that bright red color, it is a sign of the plant actively trying to fight off the fungus. This is potentially going to prevent that fungus from establishing itself in the first place. If the fungus pushes past this point, which is the plant’s initial defense, it can cause havoc on the soybean. We are trying to select for that trait and the initial stopping of the potential infection.”

There are also have varieties that try to slow down the infection. “In the end everything is at some level susceptible to these pathogens,” said Weber. “There are varieties available with some moderate resistance. On the public breeding side, we do have a few more options for high resistance to white mold. In Wisconsin we had four varieties produced that are locally adapted and have been released publicly for growers in 2024. The problem with white mold is that there are multiple genes involved from a breeding standpoint needed to get resistance, compared to what we would see with SDS or phytophthora that only have 1-3 genes involved. From a breeding standpoint it takes a lot of resources and time for something that may only have a fit in a small geographic area, and that is why it has been left up to the public breeders.”

The white mold development information is from a program conducted by Lee Beeres, Assistant Professor and OSU Extension Educator, Trumble County along with Dr. Horacio Lopez-Nicora, Assistant Professor, Plant Pathologist and Nematologist at The Ohio State University, and Dr. Wade Webster, Assistant Professor, Soybean Pathology, North Dakota State University.