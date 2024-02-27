Winter wheat management

Share Facebook

By Austen Shoemaker and Dan Griffin, CCA Agronomists, Heritage Cooperative

Winter wheat is grown across the state of Ohio annually for multiple different reasons. Straw for livestock and manure management drives some growers to regularly plant wheat, while rotation breaks from corn and soybean, improving soil tilth, summer drainage projects, and potential double crop options influence other growers. Regardless the decision to plant winter wheat, there are many management practices of this crop that are often overlooked than can help to maximize yield and improve return on investment on your farm.

What are some considerations when reparing to plant wheat?

Ensuring that a potential field has adequate soil pH, sufficient levels of phosphorus and potassium in the fall is essential to getting the crop of to a great start. MAP or DAP, potash, and AMS in the fall to serve as starter fertilizer is appropriate in many situations. Having enough nitrogen and sulfur either available in the soil or applied in the fall to get the plant established helps to assist with the overall growth and development and of the young wheat seedling and promote fall tillering. Generally, fall tillering is a very positive thing for winter wheat as it allows the nitrogen application in the spring to be timed a little later focusing on stem elongation and grain fill rather than additional tillering in the spring. Having an even seedbed and a drill or planter than can do it’s best to cut though residue to achieve the best seed to soil contact can help considerably in stand establishment.

Spreading and sizing residue consistently when harvesting the crop prior to the wheat being planted also helps to lower the carbon to nitrogen ratio in the root zone leading to less nitrogen immobilization and better stand establishment. Timely planting is also critical to getting plants established in fall which sets the crop up for success the following spring.

Do you have any tips for seed selection and planting?

The wheat seed industry doesn’t typically receive the attention that corn and soybean does, but variety selection for winter wheat is no less important. Take advantage of someone who knows local performance and understands the agronomic characteristics and management requirements for the varieties they sell. For example, a grower pushing for grain yield may select a shorter statured variety to be able to increase nitrogen rates and planting population, while selecting a variety to provide a lower risk of lodging. Alternatively, a dairy farm may use the same shorter variety on their heavily manured ground, but select a tall variety for straw in hopes for greater straw yield on the fields further from these areas.

Conventional tillage and no-till/minimum till can both be successful for growing wheat with one common theme — start clean in terms of weed control. A good quick burndown on no-till acres removes the threat of weeds such as annual bluegrass, Italian ryegrass, other winter annuals, and perennials from holding back emergence, stand establishment, and fall tillering.

What should be done with nitrogen, sulfur, and in-season management of winter wheat?

If anyone has run a combine in lodged wheat before, they certainly understand the fine line between not enough and too much nitrogen. This is why managing nitrogen correctly is essential to higher yields. Splitting up the spring nitrogen application into two applications can help in some instances. Also remember that applying sulfur in some form is essential for high yielding wheat for most of our soil types in Ohio, particularly low organic matter and medium-light textured soils.

A single nitrogen application in the spring can be tied in with a weed control product mixed with UAN if the timing is right. There are also commercially available plant growth regulators which help to shorten the stem internodes of the wheat plant, which allows a grower to apply more nitrogen for grain fill while reducing potential lodging risk. Typically, this requires a separate pass due to proper application timing and crop sensitivity issues when mixed with liquid fertilizers and certain herbicides.

Fungicides have become a standard and essential part of many crops, and wheat is most definitely one of them. Some local elevators have even started paying premiums for wheat treated with fungicide. Two shots of fungicide have been used in many high yield goal situations, but the most important timing is at flowering, spraying for fusarium head scab. This disease can not only drastically reduce yield but can also cause severe grain quality and vomitoxin concerns.

Another important timing is applying fungicide at flag leaf emergence for disease suppression and overall plant health. The flag leaf is the main photosynthetic panel for the wheat plant, and keeping it disease free and greener longer into the grain fill period can result in deeper, heavier kernels, and higher overall yields. Fungicides also help to produce cleaner, brighter straw. The benefit of cleaner, brighter straw is also overlooked particularly by those farmers who are marketing their product. In the dairy industry, straw is becoming a common feed ingredient in TMR; and when used as bedding, a cleaner and less dusty environment is beneficial for both the cows and farmer alike.

What are the best options after the wheat is harvested?

Part of the management considerations for growing wheat in Ohio comes after the crop is harvested. Since wheat is usually wrapped up and harvested by mid-July, there is still a lot of growing season left in the year. Using the remaining growing season for double-cropping can help to contribute to the overall profitability of the acres that were planted to wheat. Using a cover crop is also an option to reduce weed pressure if a double-crop is not feasible. Double-crops usually consist of soybeans across most of the state, but livestock producers can also consider a sorghum-sudan type cover crop to be harvested for feed in late summer/early fall. Either option can be a great way to generate additional grain or feed after wheat harvest while still reaping the many benefits of planting wheat on your farm.