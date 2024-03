Share Facebook

This year’s Between the Rows farmers are Hannah and Josh Kiser, of Kiser Seed from Sandusky County; Jeff Rea from northwest Union County, John Settlemyre, current president of Ohio Corn & Wheat, from Clinton County; and Matt Spillman who farms with his family in Stark and Tuscarawas counties.

The first Between the Rows report for 2024 will be April 8.