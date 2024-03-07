       

Avoiding Weed Resistance with Chris Munsterman of Syngenta Crop Protection

March 7, 2024 Crops, Featured Audio, Top Headlines Leave a comment

Weed resistance is a real threat to crop yields across the country. Syngenta Crop Protection has developed a new corn herbicide that has two active ingredients to combat this issue. Storen™ herbicide works to reduce both site specific and metabolic weed resistance when included in a herbicide program. Chris Munsterman, Agronomy Service Representative with Syngenta shares more.

