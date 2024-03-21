Beef Expo boasts big numbers

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

By Matt Reese

The current strong cattle markets were evident at the Ohio Beef Expo in many ways held in March at the Ohio Expo Center in Columbus. The multi-faceted event featured the final junior cattle show for the annual BEST show series, a huge trade show, breed sales, and the Genetic Pathway that featured some of the country’s best genetics and included live cattle displays, semen and embryos. Complete results can be found at www.ohiobeefexpo.com.

“It’s our 36th and it grows every year. This is one of the largest events here at the fairgrounds. This weekend is the second busiest weekend at the Expo Center, second only to the second Saturday of the Ohio State Fair. We’ve broken records this year. Because our sale cattle can actually show in the junior show, we were over 1,000 head there and we had 675 that were just competing in showmanship. We just saw tremendous numbers there and then in the judging contest we actually saw buses from a lot of different schools and that was up this year as well with 580 participants,” said Elizabeth Harsh, executive director of the Ohio Cattlemen’s Association. “We had nine breed sales and our newest one was the Aberdeen Angus Sale. Then, of course, in addition to all the seed stock sales, we have the online feeder cattle sale too — there really is something for everyone — and that thing was a barn burner, so that really speaks to how great the cattle market is right now. We’re proud it’s an Ohio event but it’s really become a midwestern event.”

The event drew in more than 30,000 cattle enthusiasts from around the state and the region.

“My favorite thing about this event is just is the people. I wish I could spend all of the time at the Ohio Cattlemen’s Association membership booth because you see folks that you may only see once or twice a year,” Harsh said. “We have six staff people and some of us also work on the Beef Council side in terms of consumer promotion, so this event doesn’t happen without volunteers. I think every year it just shows what the Ohio Cattlemen’s Association has in terms of those folks that are willing to volunteer their time to make this event happen.”

Lindsey Hall, from Highland County, is vice president of the Ohio Cattlemen’s Association Board of Directors and serves as one of those volunteers who has been involved with the event for many years.

“Given my involvement with it, I love the junior show at Beef Expo. Growing up, it definitely was my favorite part, but now as an adult I’d say the trade show has become my favorite part of the show with the different aspects of the industry that are represented there, the businesses in the trade show and just the commerce that happens there. I look at the Genetic Pathway and think it’s so impressive. People compliment it all the time and tell us that there’s no other place like this in the country at other expos that do the amount of commerce that happens here at the Ohio Beef Expo,” Hall said. “It really is a testament to the volunteers and the group that we have hosting this show and that people find value in this event. We’re seeing record sale cattle numbers — these sale consigners wouldn’t be coming here if we didn’t attract buyers that are willing to pay for quality cattle. It just shows the overall quality of the event and how well it is executed by the staff and the volunteers. I think these record numbers are a great indicator that we’re clearly doing something right. I’m not saying we can’t improve things and we always strive to be better year in and year out, but I think we have a pretty good thing going.”

Jorja Morgan from Gallipolis competes in showmanship at the Ohio Beef Expo where the junior show wrapped up the 2024 BEST season.

On Friday, March 15, the judging contest was held in conjunction with The Ohio State University Extension. Over 580 4-H and FFA youth gathered in Taft Coliseum to participate in the contest. All participants evaluated six live cattle classes and were required to answer questions regarding those classes. Judging show participants were divided into junior and senior divisions. Here are some results:

Junior Individuals

Champion Overall Individual: Ella Patterson, Wood County

Reserve Champion Overall Individual: Jocelyn Belleville, Wood County

Senior Individuals

Champion Overall Individual: JT Todd, Champaign County

Reserve Champion Overall Individual: Samantha VanVorhis, Wood County

Junior Teams

Champion Overall Team: Wood County Junior A

Team Members: Ella Patterson, Jocelyn Belleville, Gavin Richards, Claire Lampe

Reserve Champion Overall Team: Ashland County 4-H 1

Team Members: Claire Atterholt, Natalie Attterholt, Kalli Atterholt, Natalie Liston

Senior Teams

Champion Overall Team: Route 6 Rebels

Team Members: Samantha VanVorhis, Taylor Poff, Ethan Davies, Tatumn Poff

Reserve Champion Overall Team: Felicity Franklin FFA

Team Members: Kaylee Jennings, Luke Jennings, Rebekah Pertuset, Emma Brandenburg

Nine breed sales were held over two days of the show. This year’s cattle sales were extremely successful selling 371 live lots sold at an average price of $4,082 with a live gross of $1,514,340.

The high-selling bull was Lot 37 — GOET Worth the Drive 46L in the Maine-Anjou sale. He sold to Sleepy Hollow Farm, Clarington, Ohio for $20,000 and was consigned by Goettemoeller Show Cattle, Winchester, Ind.

The high-selling female was also from the Maine-Anjou sale. Lot 64 – MCCF Lucille 40L sold to KOB Cattle, Hereford, Texas for $31,000. She was consigned by Muir Cattle Co, Waynesfield, Ohio.

Here are the results from the individual sales.

Aberdeen Angus

Managed by: Roger Hunker, Breeders World

Auctioneer: Darby Walton

Sale Gross: $54,050

Live Lots: 21

Live Average: $2,502

High Selling Bull:

Lot 2 – UF BLACK STARR 62K sold to Jerry Moore, Smiths Green, Ky. for $3,200. Consigned by the University of Findlay, Findlay, Ohio.

High Selling Females:

Lot 12 – UF MISS TARA 32C 79K sold to Gus Edwards, Whitehall Md. for $3,500. Consigned by the University of Findlay, Findlay, Ohio.

Lot 13 – FCC Annie Kins 301L sold to Doug Simpson, Kitscoty, Ab., Canada for $3,500. Consigned by Fanning Cattle Co, Harrodsburg, Ky.



Angus

Managed by: Jacy Bapst

Auctioneer: Ron Kreis

Sale Gross: $149,050

Live Lots: 36

Live Average: $4,015

High Selling Bulls:

Lot 10 – Paradise Rawhide 333 sold to Tanner Brown, Sardis, Ohio for $5,900. Consigned by Paradise Cattle Company, Ashville, Ohio.

Lot 16 – Maplecrest Iconic JJ3151 sold to Donald White, Stockport, Ohio for $5,900. Consigned by Maplecrest Farms, Hillsboro, Ohio.

High Selling Female:

Lot 20 – Paradise Belle 007 sold to Terry Rexroad, Walton, WV for $5,500. Consigned by Paradise Cattle Company, Ashville, Ohio.

Hereford

Managed by: Lisa Keets

Auctioneer: Dale Stith

Sale Gross: $121,580

Live Lots: 36

Live Average: $3,347

High Selling Bull:

Lot 10 – PB Leroy Brown ET sold to George Starkey, Friendly, WV for $7,700. Consigned by Pitt Farms Hereford, Bellville, Ohio

High Selling Female:

Lot 15 – Diamond M 254G Kianna 201 sold to Sunfish Valley Farm, Peebles, Ohio for $6,700. Consigned by Diamond M Herefords, Lake Milton, Ohio.

Limousin

Managed by: Roger Hunker, Breeders World

Auctioneer: Darby Walton

Sale Gross: $35,690

Live Lots: 9

Live Average: $3,598

High Selling Bull:

Lot 2 – DUBK Lance 121L sold to Amin Salem, Amherst, Ohio for $6,500. Consigned by Duplaga Limousin Farms, Grafton, Ohio.

High Selling Female:

Lot 10 – WSBS LISSY 320L sold to Shawn Becraft from Carlisle, Ky for $3,400. Consigned by Perigen Creek Farms, Crown City, Ohio.

Maine Anjou

Managed by: PrimeTIME AgriMarketing

Auctioneer: Kevin Wendt

Sale Gross: $401,300

Live Lots: 78

Live Average: $5,078

High Selling Bull:

Lot 37 – GOET Worth the Drive 46L sold to Sleepy Hollow Farm, Clarington, Ohio for $20,000. Consigned by Goettemoeller Show Cattle, Winchester, Ind.

High Selling Female:

Lot 64 – MCCF Lucille 40L sold to KOB Cattle, Hereford, TX for $31,000. Consigned by Muir Cattle Co, Waynesfield, Ohio.

Miniature Herefords

Managed by: Roger Hunker, Breeders World

Auctioneer: Darby Walton

Sale Gross: $76,925

Live Lots: 18

Live Average: $3,364

High Selling Bull:

Lot 5 – LOV ELVIS sold to Robert Schlegel, Grimesland, NC for $3,800. Consigned by LOV Mini Herefords, Mansfield, Ohio.

High Selling Female:

Lot 11 – 22 Finding Treasure ET sold to Robert Schlegel, Grimesland, NC; LOV Mini Herefords, Shelby, OH; 4 Wiley Farm, Mt. Vernon, Ohio for $5,000. Consigned by 22 Cattle Co, Orange City, IQ.

Red Angus

Managed by: Blackbelt Cattle Marketing

Auctioneer: Ryan LePage

Sale Gross: $90,850

Live Lots: 24

Live Average: $3,785

High Selling Female:

Lot 3/3A – DBOR Golden Girl 1986 w/calf Red LePage Brave Girl NL 1 at side sold to Top Roe Farms from Salesville, Ohio for $7,250. Consigned by LePage Cattle, LTD, Coshocton, Ohio.

Shorthorn

Managed by: Aegerter Marketing Services

Auctioneer: Kevin Wendt

Sale Gross:$176,400

Live Lots: 47

Live Average: $3,490

High Selling Bull:

Lot 4 – CCS Pay Weight 226L sold to Shawn Lohr, Butler, Ohio for $6,250. Consigned by Cagwin Farms, Virginia, Ill.

High Selling Female:

Lot 17 – GG’s Hazel Rose 1207 sold to Kerry Lawerence, Hebron, Ohio for $6,250. Consigned by C & S Hetrick Show Cattle, Fremont, Ohio.

Simmental

Managed by: DP Sales Management LLC

Auctioneer: Ron Kreis

Sale Gross: $467,900

Live Lots: 103

Live Average: $4421

High Selling Bull:

Lot 71 – FSCI Countertime L306 sold to Sean Ball, Alta Vista, WV for $8,750. Consigned by Lindsey Ferguson- Rowland, Chardon, Ohio.

High Selling Female:

Lot 32 – WCCO/WST Reba 401L sold to Madison Young, Belmont, Ohio for $30,000. Consigned by Woodard Cattle Co./West Livestock, Cambridge, Ohio.