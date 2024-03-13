Clark County rallies around tornado victims

Share Facebook

By Matt Reese

Severe weather moved through central Ohio early in the morning of Feb. 28, 2024, causing significant damage in several parts of rural Ohio and the Columbus area.

With maximum wind speeds ranging from 75 miles per hour to 130 miles per hour, the National Weather Service reported several tornadoes touching down, including two EF2 tornadoes and damaging straight line winds. Some of the worst damage was in Clark and Madison, Franklin, and Licking counties. In Clark and Madison counties, homes and barns were severely damaged on the tornado’s path over 19 miles. Communities have been at work since addressing the damage and cleaning up debris before spring planting begins.

Melissa Tuttle is the Clark County Farm Bureau president and has been proud of how the community has responded.

“The tornado was a half mile wide and it came through from around 4:45 in the morning to 5:00. It’s amazing that we had no fatalities, but we did have a lot of devastation and many people lost their homes in the rural community. It has been amazing to see the outpouring of help of their farm neighbors and their rural friends in helping,” Tuttle said. “FFA chapters are helping clean up fields and really trying to help serve one another. With Farm Bureau we had already scheduled a Farmers’ Share Breakfast to educate the community. One of the people that was instrumental in bringing back the Farmers’ Share — we have not had one in Clark County for over a decade — she actually lost her home. At that time, we decided to change it from Farmers’ Share to Farmers’ Share, Farmers Care to really try to help one another and make it a fundraiser. Originally it was just going to be canned donations for the Second Harvest Food Bank and then we were able to raise over $1,800. We pivoted within a week and changed it with the blessing of the person that was really in charge. It shows the farming community really tries to help each other and they are really trying to support one another.

“It’s overwhelming to see the support and the people that were on the scene from EMS workers helping all the way to just everyday folks trying to help clean the fields and help people rebuild and collect their personal items. People were doing loads of laundry or helping others get food or housing items. It’s amazing to see how nice people are to one another in this world where everybody always looks out for themselves. It just shows how much the agricultural community and rural community really do care about one another.”