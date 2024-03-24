Deciding when to plant

Share Facebook

By Mike Hannewald, CCA, Field Agronomist, Precision Farming Field Advisor, Beck’s Hybrids

As spring approaches, we’ll soon be entering one of the most exciting seasons on the farm. There is nothing quite like the anticipation felt on those first few warm days of spring as the soil dries out and we make the final preparations to our equipment so that we are ready to start planting. Along with that excitement comes some decisions: deciding when to start planting and what field and crop to plant first.

Some years, we are blessed with long stretches of beautiful weather that make those decisions easy. However, in Ohio, we are more often faced with narrow planting windows, challenging weather, and marginal soil conditions. And of course, we can’t forget the ever-important factor of being influenced by what the neighbor might be doing. Over the years, Beck’s Practical Farm Research (PFR) has conducted several studies that can help to navigate those challenging situations and make planting decisions at least a little bit easier.

When should I plant?

“Planting early pays” is a common statement that is heard at many agronomy meetings. From talking with farmers across Ohio since harvest, I would say that most of them saw that play out in 2023. This past year offered a unique opportunity to plant into ideal soil conditions in early and mid-April in many areas across the state. While there are certainly exceptions in some areas, it seems that many farmers who took advantage of the early planting windows experienced exceptionally high yields at harvest.

Beck’s PFR data would support this. In 23 years of planting date studies conducted at multiple locations across the Corn Belt, PFR has found that April 16 to April 30 is the planting date range that produces the highest corn yields on average over time. Interestingly enough, PFR soybean testing has shown the exact same timing as producing optimum soybean yields.

Research from Ohio State University Extension has found similar results, with the data reporting maximum yields in late April. Ohio State also reports that, on average, corn yields will decrease by 1.75 bushels per acre day after the end of April, and soybean yields will decrease by 0.5 bushel per acre per day after the end of April.

Should I plant corn or soybeans first?

Considering all of this information leads to the conclusion that it is important to plant both corn and soybeans early. But not all farming operations may be able to plant both crops at the same time. In that case, which crop should be the priority to plant early?

To answer that question, it is helpful to break down the PFR planting date trials in a different way. Instead of just considering the highest average yields, the data can be sorted out to show the best and worst times to plant in any given year. Using the same 23-year dataset described above, April was the best time to plant corn 57% of the time, and it was the best time to plant beans 58% of the time. Again, very little difference between the two crops.

The data changes when identifying the worst time to plant each crop. In corn, June was the worst time to plant corn 70% of the time, whereas June was the worst time to plant soybeans 83% of the time. This suggests that while there is a similar advantage to planting both corn and soybeans early, there is a larger penalty to planting soybeans late.

This is likely due to the fact that earlier planted soybeans are better able to utilize the longer days and more hours of sunlight in May and June. In addition, planting earlier allows more time for the soybeans to focus solely on vegetative growth for a longer period of time prior to flowering. Once flowering begins, a higher percentage of the energy generated can be allocated to flowers, pods, and seeds, (which drive yield) and a lesser percentage of energy towards stems and leaves (which are still important, but don’t directly drive yield). If you can only plant one crop at a time, I would recommend that you focus on planting soybeans earlier so that you avoid the larger penalty from planting them late.

What are the ideal planting conditions?

All that said, we can’t just go blindly plant early to try to maximize yield; it’s important to consider soil conditions. Back in 2021, the PFR team in London, Ohio conducted a planting conditions trial. They attempt this trial every year, but 2021 was the last time that the planting windows aligned to provide useful information.

Corn and soybeans were planted on four different days into different soil conditions. April 20 provided ideal soil temperature and moisture, but the next day, the site received 3 inches of snow and the soil temperature dropped to 38 degrees. On April 23, the soil had not yet dried out, but they planted into the wet conditions anyway. A heavy rain was predicted on April 28, so planting took place on April 27 and 28, a day before and the day of the heavy rain, with both plantings going into ideal soil moisture and temperature.

The snow and cold had minimal impact because the snow insulated the soil and seed from the freezing temperatures, and the moisture stayed above the surface as snow until the weather warmed up. Planting at least a day before the large rain event produced yields that were almost as good as the first planting date. But planting when it was too wet and planting the same day as the rain caused more yield loss.

When planting into conditions that are too wet, the sidewall of the seed furrow is smeared and compacted which makes it difficult for a root system to establish correctly, often leading to inconsistent emergence. Planting right before a heavy rain can cause the seedlings to be without oxygen for extended periods of time, which can cause severe stand loss due to plant death or disease. Any seedlings that do survive may then have trouble emerging due to soil crusting from the heavy rain.

Considering that information may make you wonder if you’ll ever get to plant. Waiting for the soil to dry may put you in the danger zone of the next rain that is coming. This is where it is important to consider which fields to plant. In some fields, you may be able to take a larger risk and plant closer to an impending rain if the field is well-drained with sandy or loam soils that are less likely to crust. On the other hand, a clay soil may require conditions closer to perfect to get an adequate stand.

Every farm and farmer faces different situations and decisions in the spring when it comes to planting date and conditions. But keeping in mind the recommendation to plant early into good conditions can help to guide those decisions and allow for more enjoyment of one of the most exciting times of year on the farm.