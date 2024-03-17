Getting a financial step ahead

Share Facebook

By Matt Reese and Dale Minyo

The finances of farming are among the most daunting of challenges for young farmers.

Justin Bachman of Fairfield County is part of the fifth generation on a diversified family farm operation producing apples, row-crops and show cattle.

As Bachman looks toward the future of the family operation he wants to dig deeper into the finances and was interested in the learning opportunities offered through the Farm Credit Mid-America (FCMA) Growing Forward Program. Growing Forward includes a Know to Grow Conference, which Bachman attended in Columbus this winter.

“I’m trying to learn and do everything I can to have a good handle on our finances as we try to grow. Obviously, I am young and I’ve got a lot to learn,” Bachman said. “With this event I have an opportunity to come and participate and meet other like-minded folks about my age. We’re all trying to go through the ups and downs of farming, understand our finances and how we can grow and move forward. A lot of us here are young and building families. Obviously how to manage and strategize in our finances is a big part of it. This has been very informative and we’ve learned a lot.”

FCMA started the Growing Forward program in 2014 to help young and beginning farmers navigate the challenges of finance. To participate in the program, Growing Forward participants must be 35 years old or younger or have less than 10 years of farming experience. They must complete a business plan and application.

“We normally have between 50 to 75 operations that join us so you’re looking at between 75 to 125 people that normally attend our conferences,” said Hilary Poulson, FCMA Growing Forward specialist. “When you join the Growing Forward Program, there’s really two main requirements. The first one is that we ask you to submit annual financials — a balance sheet and tax returns every year. And then the second one is to attend a Know to Grow Conference that provides financial management, planning and awareness. We bring in a lot of experts from the outside industry. We had representatives from CattleFax giving a livestock update and ADM giving a grain update. We really want to provide things to our customers that help them in their operations when they leave here and also give them a little bit of knowledge. We really want to provide tools and resources within our cooperative that really help our customers in their day-to-day business.”

Attendees learned about managing interest rates, digital tools available, and long-term financial strategies to set young farmers up for success.

“Agriculture really is an endeavor that requires capital and obtaining capital to gain entry can be a real challenge for this young segment of customers. Growing Forward allows this market segment to tap into a special underwriting program and standards designed to help these customers get started and begin to build their businesses,” she said. “When we combine that with this educational opportunity with the Know to Grow Conference and the business planning, support and education, were helping those customers build a trusted relationship with our cooperative and giving them the tools they need to succeed.”

The Growing Forward Program targeting young farmers is one aspect of the much broader philosophy being implemented by the cooperative.

“We’re just really excited for what we are able to do with this program. Our mission, or our purpose at Farm Credit Mid-America is to secure the future of rural communities and agriculture,” Poulson said. “I don’t think that there is a more clear way to show how we’re doing that than through this Growing Forward Program and supporting these young and beginning farmers.”

For more information visit FCMA.com.