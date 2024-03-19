Growing beans and farming on screens

Share Facebook

By Matt Reese and Dale Minyo

Anyone who grew up in an agricultural setting understands the countless opportunities to learn on a farm. Unfortunately, though, the vast majority of students today do not get the chance to grow up in agriculture. Fortunately for those students, GrowNextGen is able to bring agriculture to their classrooms.

“I was really looking for a way for my students to learn about life science through authentic means. We talk all the time about collecting data and being good scientists in the classroom but it’s hard to actually make it happen,” said Kayla Mintz, 8th grade science teacher at Gahanna Middle School East in Franklin County. “Now we have 5-gallon buckets and we are actively growing soybeans. The students are testing height, how many leaves, the types of flowers. They are conducting their own research and collecting data on the soybean plants and learning all of our life science standards through that and we keep adding to it. We’ve already learned we have a nitrogen deficiency, and the students actually researched what we need to do to address that. The GrowNextGen people helped us out with figuring out watering from underneath for root growth.”

With GrowNextGen, teachers use agriculture to teach required science concepts with authentic context and student-led inquiry. Both teacher and student get to watch the project evolve as they find better ways to grow the soybeans.

“We are going to edit our buckets next year, maybe drill some holes, get some gravel and sticks or peat moss to put in the bottom to get some percolation going on,” Mintz said. “We can give options for our students to conduct their research so they can experiment and come to their own conclusions. Gravel versus peat moss versus sticks and then they can figure that out for themselves.”

Amy Kochensparger teaches anatomy and biology to students at Eaton High School in Preble County and has really enjoyed many of the GrowNextGen offerings for the classroom, including virtual field trips.

“The virtual field trips have been wonderful because it’s hard to take the time to travel from place to place. In one of the field trips, we saw soybean production — when the soybeans are delivered, how they’re processed, how they go into food. We went into barns and we saw how they’re raising pigs, the feeding process, and all the technology that’s involved to monitor them. It was really neat because students would have a question and I could type it in and they would ask and get an answer online. My students felt validated and they were really engaged about that topic,” Kochensparger said.

GrowNextGen virtual field trips reveal the science driving Ohio’s food production in a way that students can connect to.

“We had two virtual field trips that talked about the biosecurity for the animals, which blew their minds. The students had no idea. One of the virtual field trips was on egg production. Biosecurity is a huge factor that I think goes on unknown or unrecognized, but it is super important,” she said. “We talked about the different colored shells of eggs and how that doesn’t necessarily make a difference. We asked the question about if those eggs are grown here and are they showing up in our stores and there was a good connection with that too.”

Across the board, from the virtual field trips to growing soybeans in buckets, Kochensparger said GrowNextGen curriculum and resources engage students with agriculture, science, and future career options.

“One of the neat things about GrowNextGen is you get engaging lessons and then my students also get a lot of career connections. At the high school level, they’re starting to think about what they are going to do after school, and some of them even in an ag community don’t realize that there are a lot of options in those career fields,” Kochensparger said. “GrowNextGen materials reach the students and it puts real life experiences — things that they see every day or they can relate to, the food that they eat, products that they use — and then you tie in the science and it clicks with them. They’re out talking about it and assimilating that with what they see in their lives. In biology class, we have state standards to meet. The GrowNextGen material ties in with those and allows the students to explore new ideas. Questions come naturally with that. I think it’s one of the best programs we have to really engage students where they are.”

The GrowNextGen program is funded by Ohio soybean farmers and their checkoff.