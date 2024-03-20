Is there a connection between fungicides and vomitoxin?

Share Facebook

By Luke Schulte, CCA, Beck’s Hybrids

Vomitoxin is becoming more and more of a reoccurring problem for corn in Ohio, particularly for the last five or six years. Is this due to changes in farming practices? Weather? Are hybrids today more susceptible than they once were? Or is it a result of increased fungicide use?

Fungicide adoption use continues to grow. We thought it was important to better understand if fungicide could be making the vomitoxin problem worse, or if it is helping.

In 2023 we conducted research on this issue in Ohio. Vomitoxin is not an issue they deal with as much to the west. It is more of an eastern Corn Belt problem. We do feel confident about this 1-year data because we did replicate it three different times.

Now before we get into the data, I also think it’s important to understand we purposely set this study up to fail. From a research standpoint, we really wanted to see vomitoxin in the grain and we went to great lengths to ensure that it did. We planted it rather late, 7 to 9 days after we planted the rest of the plots. It was corn after corn, so higher volumes of residue, which hold more moisture. We used a hybrid more susceptible to vomitoxin and then we actually also hand inoculated the silks with the fungus that causes Gibberella ear mold and, ultimately, vomitoxin. We didn’t see a lot of separation in any of the treatments with one exception that was around timing. We used Xyway with the planter, we used Miravis Neo, we used Lucento, and we also used a cheap hydrogen peroxide. But really, the only thing that separated itself out was the timing. Lucento was the only fungicide we applied both just ahead of tassel at V18 as well as at R1 or silking. That application made just prior to tassel actually provided us a bigger yield benefit. V18 is the last leaf that comes out just prior to the tassel being shown. The two applications were only made 4 days apart. V18 was on a Monday and R1 was on a Friday. The earlier application actually more positively impacted yield, but what was even more encouraging to me was the influence it had on vomitoxin. We actually reduced the vomitoxin levels by about a third by applying it slightly earlier.

Now, to be clear, I’m not suggesting that fungicides reduce vomitoxin. In fact, there’s significant data out there that shows quite the opposite. Fungicides applied post-tassel can actually elevate vomitoxin, but what I am encouraged by is if you look at the control that had no fungicide whatsoever and compare that versus the V18 application of Lucento, there’s virtually no difference when it comes to a vomitoxin levels and yet we still got that 14-bushel yield advantage.

I think it’s important to understand how vomitoxin enters the grain in the first place is the unpollinated silks. In a field around South Charleston last summer, the corn had pollinated around July 10 and by August 16 we saw those white straggler silks that never pollinated. Those unpollinated silks are often the avenue allowing vomitoxin enter the ear. We think about what has the potential to influence vomitoxin and it’s anything that inhibits thorough, complete pollination. It could be too high of a plant population, nitrogen management and drought would have an influence too.

Many of us have heard that fungicides reduce stress, however that’s often been hard to prove. One thing I’ve seen over the course of the last couple years, though, is that fungicides applied right at tassel or even slightly ahead of tassel can ultimately lengthen that pollination window, giving us more true or thorough complete pollination, leading to fewer avenues to allow the vomitoxin to enter the grain.

There’s also an environmental role. The key environmental driver for vomitoxin in corn is humidity 1 to 3 weeks after silking, or after R1. Above 80% humidity really provides an environment where that’s a key influence of higher vomitoxin levels. We went back several decades looking at Ohio State University data out of the South Charleston area over the course of July and August, which would be that timeframe post silking, and our humidity levels have certainly been on the rise. With this we’ve also been a benefactor. If you think about why the humidity levels have increased, it’s because we are getting more rain in the summer months, which is leading to higher evapotranspiration rates from both the plants as well as the soil surface. This provids a more favorable environment for yield, but it’s also leading to higher levels of ear molds and vomitoxin in our grain.

It’s also important to recognize how this potentially influences grain in the bin. I know with the commodity market, there is a probably a lot of grain still unpriced in the bin. The warmer it gets, the more likely those spores can continue to grow. This is a concern if there is vomitoxin in the bin as our ambient temperature gets warmer. Obviously the bin temperature will go up, though much slower than our outside temperature. Moisture is not our friend either.

The key to lowering vomitoxin is through more successful pollination. We know that fungicides ultimately lengthen that pollination window giving us less of those white or green straggler silks and less of an opportunity for that fungus to ever enter the ear in the first place. A fungicide application made just prior to tassel can lower that stress level and potentially increase yield and reduce vomitoxin, particularly as our humidity levels continue to rise.