Managing controlled drainage structures in spring and fall

By Vinayak Shedekar, The Ohio State University

Controlled drainage structures are a common presence in Ohio’s drained landscapes. Oftentimes incentive programs through NRCS or H2Ohio help pay for the design and installation of water control structures. Some producers voluntarily invest in control structures given their benefits for water conservation and crop yield. Long-term research at The Ohio State University has shown a 6% yield increase for corn and 3.5% yield increase for soybeans within the elevation zone influenced by controlled drainage, compared to a free draining outlet. Naturally, one is inclined to manage the structures actively only during the growing season. However, if managed properly during the non-growing season, controlled drainage has tremendous benefits to water quality downstream. The non-growing season management becomes a requirement if you are enrolled into an incentive program. Simply raising the outlet elevation by stacking boards in the control structure after harvest in the fall and leaving the structure in “controlled drainage” mode throughout the winter and spring, can help reduce up to 50% of the drainage discharge from the tile outlet. This reduction in discharge translates into net reduction in nutrient export from the field. Transitioning of seasons calls for some adjustments to the board heights in the control structures, as will be explained below.

I am providing some general guidance for “how to manage” control structures throughout the growing and non-growing seasons. This guidance makes sure that you are complying with the management requirements set forth by NRCS and H2Ohio programs. Although management decisions are site-specific, these general guidelines should help you develop a management schedule for your own farm fields. Note that these guidelines are intended for grain crops but can also be adopted for a perennial crop. For high-value and more water-sensitive crops, a more active management strategy is recommended. Reach out to your local county Extension or SWCD office for more information. You can also reach out to me with questions or suggestions based on your experience with controlled drainage.

Table 1. Recommended management strategy for grain crops under controlled drainage with water table control structure

This column is provided by the OSU Department of Food, Agricultural and Biological Engineering, OSU Extension, International Program for Water Management in Agriculture, Ohio Agricultural Research and Development Center, and the College of Food, Agricultural, and Environmental Sciences. Dr. Vinayak Shedekar is the Assistant Professor of Agricultural Water Management and director of the Overholt Drainage Research and Education Program in the OSU Department of Food, Agricultural and Biological Engineering and can be reached at shedekar.1@osu.edu.