March: It’s magically delicious

By Shelly Detwiler, berry farmer and dietician

It is that time of year. Time to deck out in green and cheer on National Nutrition Month! Not sure if anyone but dietitians have heard of NNM, but it is just another reason to invite everyone to learn about making informed food choices and to develop healthful eating and active habits. This year I just love the theme Beyond the Table, and its focus on the farm-to-fork aspect of nutrition. Here are my top three favorite messages from the theme.

Buy food in season and from local farmers when possible

You cannot beat fresh seasonal food. Fresh from the field promises you varieties that are going to take your plate to National Champion level in flavor, texture, and overall taste. Local grown foods are going to turn veggie and fruit haters into lovers. Statistics show (Shelly’s very qualified reasonable research) that consumers do not know their produce seasons. Stores with 24/7/365 produce availability encourage idiocrasy in this area. We get calls all the time wanting berries NOT during their harvest weeks, even in times of snowfall. You hit a home run when you teach people about local harvest seasons.

Eat foods in various forms including fresh, frozen, canned, and dried

Frozen, canned, and dried foods are the perfect option during the off season. Processed foods are often looked down upon. Take a fresh look at the word processed. Even washing produce straight from the field is considered processed under federal regulations. These fruits and veggies are taken fresh from the field and processed, sealing in all that awesomeness. Serving these types of foods to your family offers a meal packed full of great vitamins, minerals, and fiber at a fraction of the price of fresh. Choose veggies and fruit without sauces, salt, and other additives for the healthiest selection.

Try new foods or global cuisines

Include your favorite cultural foods and traditions. This is a great month to focus on the Irish. And I do not mean to just fill up on green beer. Start your day off with a traditional Irish Breakfast, a fry up. Irishmanswife states you will need a fried, sunny side up egg, bacon rashers, two pork sausages, potatoes, hashbrowns or leftover pan-fried, soda bread, grilled tomatoes, button mushrooms and baked beans, all served in one pan. For the full recipe check out https://www.theirishmanswife.com/traditional-irish-breakfast/

Look at some of these traditional Irish foods and give them a healthy tweak. They are sure to be magically delicious. An easy changeup for all the truly processed meats is to half the amounts or use lower fat such as poultry sausage and bacon alternatives. Be sure to fill up half your plate with all the green cabbage used in these recipes. Stews and soups are a simple way to add more veggies to your bowls. The buckwheat Irish soda bread below takes a traditional Irish soda bread and adds whole grain amazingness to the recipe.

Celebrate this St. Patty’s Day with some traditional Irish grub with a hint of healthy. The little people will be oh so happy. Do not forget the green beer! Cheers!

Eat well and Healthy,

Shelly

See below for links to recipes:

Buckwheat Irish Soda Bread by Abby Gellman

Dublin Coddle Olivia Cuisine

Boxty (Irish Potato Pancakes) Daring Gourmet