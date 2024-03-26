Market Dynamics of US Soy and the Soybean Check-off

Share Facebook

By Dusty Sonnenberg, CCA, Field Leader a project of the Ohio Soybean Council and Soybean Check-off

The United Soybean Board (USB) invests soybean check-off dollars to help create new opportunities for increased demand and a better bottom line for U.S. soybean farmers. For every $1 from the check-off that is invested, it returns $12.34 back to the soybean farmer.

The United Soybean Board is made up of soybean growers from across the country. “The board discusses big picture ideas and all the things going on in the marketplace. We talk about market disruptions and what some of the ways are that US Soy can engage to protect the markets that we currently have. This includes looking at infrastructure and ensuring that our crop gets to the global marketplace,” said Meagan Kaiser, Missouri soybean farmer and past chair of the USB. “We also talk about how we ensure that we are targeting the right audience and that they understand the value of US sustainable soy. That we are connecting with them where they are and able to provide our product to them. It’s all about strategy to benefit all US soybean farmer.”

There have been a number of recent changes in the market for soybean oil and meal. “We are in a very different time now versus just two years ago as we look at a growing domestic crush happening here in the United States. It is a huge opportunity for our partners and fellow farmers in the livestock industry. It is also a great way for US Soy to fulfill our vision of being a sustainable soy solution for every life every day,” said Kaiser. “Things like renewable diesel and sustainable aviation fuel are on the cusp of reality for us as we look at the potential to be a part of improving everyone’s carbon footprint and greenhouse gas emissions. It’s an exciting time to look at soy oil, along with the benefits to the livestock industry to provide more affordable and nutritious soy meal for our partners.”

Decisions made by the United Soybean Board are farmer driven and directed, working for the good of all soybean growers, regardless of the geographic location of their farms. “We have 77 farmer leaders who are board members and completely volunteers. We spend our time doing a lot of the work at the committee level. We break into smaller groups talking about a number of questions. What do we see and what are the gaps? What information do we need on the farm? What are the target audiences that we need to go after that no one else is doing? What are the specific things that we should be conducting research on? It may be comparing different biologicals on the farm and seeing what kind of impact that has on soybean production and yield. What are better ways to conquer waterway transportation issues, whether it’s the Panama Canal or the Suez Canal or dredging the lower Mississippi River? These are things that individual farmers or even communities cannot do alone, but when we engage together, we look at what is the greater need of all 515,000 U.S. soybean farmers from across the country. We need to ask, what is it that we can do that no one else is doing that really moves the needle for U.S. Soy,” said Kaiser.