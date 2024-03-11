NACHURS announces new product line-up

Share Facebook

Nachurs Alpine Solutions(NAS), based in Marion, announced the launch of a new product line in their agriculture portfolio, NACHURS Enduro-Shield.

The NACHURS brand continues to build on the foundational strengths developed over 77 years in the agricultural marketplace carrying a full line of branded fertility products with dedication to quality, integrity, and innovation that customers have grown to expect from a trusted supplier.

The Enduro-Shield technology is a one-of-a-kind bio stimulant that stands out from the rest thanks to its cold-press manufacturing process that preserves the beneficial compounds in the sea plant extract. This highly concentrated sea plant extract from Ascophyllum nodosum is like a secret weapon for plants, enhancing their development through various growing conditions and helping to protect genetic yield potential in a variety of crops. By harnessing the natural benefits of this marine macroalgae, NACHURS Enduro-Shield is taking strides towards sustainable agriculture and providing a powerful solution for improving both environmental and yield outcomes. It is known to enhance nutrient utilization, stimulate root and shoot growth, help mitigate plant stress, increase crop yield and more. The initial product in this new specialty additive technology is NACHURS Moneyball. This is a micronutrient blend that includes Boron (B), Copper (Cu), Manganese (Mn), Molybdenum (Mo), and Cobalt (Co) combined with our Enduro-Shield bio stimulant and fulvic acid.