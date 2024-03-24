NCGA approved new strategic plan emphasizing building corn demand

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

The National Corn Growers Association’s Corn Congress recently ratified a new strategic plan for the organization, modernizing its objectives and positioning the organization to focus on increasing corn demand. The vote to approve the new plan came from Corn Congress at Commodity Classic in Houston, Texas.

After the vote, NCGA officials highlighted the plan’s importance to the organization’s mission.



“Controlling the future is impossible, but we can take steps to Shape the Future,” said Harold Wolle NCGA President and Minnesota farmer. “This plan, which represents hundreds of hours of work and input from growers, our state partners, the Corn Board and NCGA staff, will allow us to meet the needs of our farmers, not just today but well into the future.”



Driving demand for future U.S. corn production is a key focus of the plan, as projected yield trends show continued growth in production through the end of the decade and beyond. NCGA will also focus on protecting the profitability and operational freedom of corn growers through strong farm safety net programs and engagement with members of the value chain.



“This strategic plan positions us well to address the important issues facing corn growers while taking advantage of the opportunities that will benefit our farmers and rural America,” said Neil Caskey, NCGA CEO. “One of our top priorities over the next several years will be increasing demand for corn by maximizing our current markets and pursuing new opportunities both domestically and internationally.”



Now that the strategic plan has been ratified, the NCGA board will develop annual operating plans, which will allow for flexibility to adjust goals and measurements as needed based on political and market developments.