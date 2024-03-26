Nitrogen timing and rate after rye cover  

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

By Greg LaBarge

Cereal rye has been a go-to cover crop for many producers who are getting started in the practice due to the relatively wide fall planting window, reasonable cost, and the ability to retain nitrogen from the previous crop or fall manure applications. We have flexibility in the spring by planting green or using mechanical and chemical options to terminate the plant. One challenge to using rye when planting corn is to answer the question of the best way to handle nitrogen.

Rye can influence nitrogen availability in a couple of ways. Rye is a good scavenger of soil nitrate and can lower soil availably N. The second concern is that when terminated, the rye residue has a C:N ratio that results in the immobilization of N by soil microbes breaking down the residue. In both cases, soil N cycling is impacted, and N available to corn can be limited.

Dan Quinn, Extension Corn Specialist at Purdue University, gave an excellent presentation on managing nitrogen for corn in rye cover crop residue from his work in Kentucky and Indiana at the 2024 Conservation Tillage and Technology Conference in Ada.

Quinn shared data from seven Kentucky sites (2018-2020). One conclusion to this work was that more nitrogen (N) was needed to maximize yield in the rye cover versus no cover. The rye cover corn needed 17 more pounds of N to maximize yield when a preplant application was used. But the rest of the story was that the rye cover yielded 9 bushels less, even with the additional N. Adding more N did not solve the main problem of reduced yields with rye cover.

The Kentucky study had a second treatment that showed the potential to close the yield lag gap. That second treatment was a split application of planter and then sidedress, which closed the yield gap to 3 bushels while reducing the N rate difference to 10 pounds more needed with the cover to maximize yield.

Quinn has continued the work on N management on corn and cereal rye during the 2022 and 2023 growing seasons in Indiana. This work used treatments of 2X2 starter with 40 pounds N per acre combined with a 100% sidedress applied at V5 or V10. An additional treatment used a three-way N split, 2X2 starter plus 60% of sidedress N applied at V5 and 40% at V10. These N treatments were compared where a rye cover was planted and with no cover. The same total N rate was applied in all treatments. Sidedress N was coulter injected.

Quinn completed the Indiana study at three sites each year. The 2X2 starter and 100% sidedress applied at V5 yielded higher than the other treatments at all six sites. This treatment also eliminated the yield reduction from cereal rye cover in over half of the trials.

Quinn ‘s work provided robust data to answer the question of when to apply N to corn where a rye cover is used. If you manage corn after a cereal rye crop, I recommend a 2X2 starter with sidedress at V5 as the most effective application timing to maximize yield.

Insect risk in corn following cover crops

By Stephanie Karhoff

Cover crops provide numerous benefits, such as erosion control, nutrient retention, and weed suppression. However, depending on the cover crop species, termination timing, and other environmental factors, they may also increase early-season pest activity. The greatest risk for insect injury is in corn fields following a cereal rye cover crop. Potential insect pests to scout for this spring include true armyworm, black cutworm, and seedcorn maggot. Figure 1 provides a calendar of when these pests are commonly found in corn and soybean.

Figure 1. Calendar of common corn and soybean insect pests and when they appear.

True armyworm cannot overwinter in Ohio; moths must migrate from the south each spring. These migratory moths will lay eggs in grasses, including rye cover crops. After hatching, young larvae will feed on the cover crop and later shift onto the emerging corn. Injury on young corn plants will start on the lower leaves and appear as ragged holes, with the tough mid-rib still intact on larger corn plants. Armyworm caterpillars have orange heads and a black or green body with stripes. They prefer to feed at night, so scouting is best at dusk, dawn, or under cloudy conditions. Pay particular attention to corn fields planted into cereal rye or adjacent to wheat fields, as caterpillars will migrate or “march” to new food sources in large groups (hence the name true armyworm). An insecticide application may be warranted if more than 10% of the stand has feeding damage, defoliation is increasing, and larvae are less than one inch in length.

Similar to true armyworm, black cutworm migrates north each spring. Moths are attracted to broadleaf winter annual weeds like chickweed or actively growing cover crops and will lay eggs that hatch into caterpillars. After weeds and/or cover crops are terminated, larvae will move to corn and cause above-ground cutting and below-ground tunneling of corn seedlings. A rescue insecticide treatment may be necessary if 3% or more of plants have been cut or tunneled, corn plants are between the V2 to V6 growth stages, and larvae are still one inch or less in length.

Seedcorn maggot causes early stand loss and establishment issues in corn and soybean. Infestations are more likely under cool, wet conditions that delay emergence and fields where manure, weed, or cover crops were recently incorporated. Feeding can occur on both corn and soybean seeds and/or seedlings, and damage typically occurs in large parts of the field. If you suspect seedcorn maggot, dig and look for damaged seeds and/or seedlings containing small, white fly maggots. There is no rescue treatment, but many seed treatments contain insecticides effective against seedcorn maggot.

With proper scouting and the right management steps, growers can take full advantage of cover crops while minimizing insect risk to their corn fields. Visit go.osu.edu/aginsects for more insect management information and subscribe to the C.O.R.N. newsletter for pest monitoring updates throughout the growing season.

Stephanie Karhoff, O.S.U. Extension Field Specialist, karhoff.41@osu.edu or 567-376-4019 and Greg LaBarge, O.S.U. Extension Field Specialist, labarge.1@osu.edu or 740-956-5047.