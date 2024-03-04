Evaluating winter wheat stands

Share Facebook

By Stephanie Karhoff

Late planting and freezing temperatures with little snow cover this winter raises concern for stand losses in winter wheat. To estimate yield potential and decide whether a field should be destroyed growers should evaluate winter wheat stands this spring. Understanding your field’s yield potential and identifying the current growth stage can also optimize the timing of nitrogen, herbicide, and fungicide applications. This article reviews how to assess winter wheat stands and the relationship between yield and number of wheat stems or fractional green canopy cover (F.G.C.C.) based on recent research by Soybean & Small Grains Extension State Specialist Dr. Laura Lindsey, with funding from the Ohio Small Grains Marketing Program.

The two methods for evaluating wheat stand are counting stems, which includes both the main stem and all tillers, or measuring the F.G.C.C. Regardless of which method you use, grain yield is best predicted when done at Feekes 5 growth stage or when leaf sheaths are strongly erect, typically in early to mid-April. This is also an ideal growth stage for spring topdress nitrogen application, weed control, and scouting for foliar diseases and insects. You can learn more about wheat growth stages and timing of key management practices at go.osu.edu/wheatgrowthstages.

Since growth and development can vary across the field, it is important to assess multiple locations. Two commonly used sampling schemes are either walking and examining plants in a zig-zag pattern or comparing high and low performing areas of the field.

Wheat stem count method: Count wheat stems, main stem plus tillers, from one linear foot of row from several areas within a field.

Fractional green canopy cover method: The smartphone app Canopeo (http://www.canopeoapp.com) can be used to measure F.G.C.C. in the field. After accessing the app, extend your arm to your side, hold your camera parallel to the ground, and keep your phone or tablet high enough above the canopy to capture three rows of wheat in the image. After taking a picture, green live vegetation will appear as white pixels, and other background elements such as residue will appear as black pixels. It will report the amount of green vegetation or white pixels as a percentage. Keep in mind that Canopeo cannot distinguish weeds from wheat plants, which can lead to an overestimation of wheat canopy cover.

Table 1 below can be used to estimate wheat grain yield after measuring F.G.C.C. or counting the number of wheat stems. For example, if an average of 80 stems is counted from one foot length of row, the predicted grain yield would be 110 bushels per acre. Similarly, if the average F.G.C.C. measurement was 47%, the predicted grain yield would be 110 bushels per acre.

This table is based on field trials at two locations in Ohio during the 2015-2016 and 2016-2016 growing seasons. Wheat grain yield ranged from 82 to 131 bushels per acre, so grain yield estimations are limited to 85 bushels per acre in Table 1. (Note there was also no increase in grain yield at stem counts greater than 100 stems per foot of row, though grain yield continued to increase linearly with increasing F.G.C.C.).

Table 1. Stem count or fractional green canopy cover (F.G.C.C.) measured at Feekes 5 growth stage that predicts wheat grain yield. (Source: Goodwin et al., 2018. Estimating Wheat Yield with Normalized Difference Vegetation Index and Fractional Green Canopy Cover). Grain Yield (bu/acre) Stem Count (# per foot of row) F.G.C.C. (%) 85 27 17 90 34 23 95 42 29 100 51 35 105 63 41 110 80 47 115 100 53 120 — 59 125 — 65 130 — 71

Evaluating winter wheat stands this spring is the first step in making informed management decisions to maximize economic return. For more wheat management information, subscribe to the C.O.R.N. newsletter at agcrops.osu.edu and join us for our in-person wheat field day on June 20 at the Northwest Agricultural Research Station in Wood County.

Considerations in nitrogen management on wheat

Wheat nitrogen recommendations for Ohio assume a good stand is present on mineral soils with 1% to 5% organic matter, good drainage, and proper cultural practices. Evaluating the wheat stand to establish the crop yield potential before topdress is essential to determine the total nitrogen recommendation. With the yield potential established, use the equation Total N Rate (lbs/A) needed = (((1.33 X Yield potential) – 13) – Fall applied N). For example, the needed nitrogen rate for a 115 bushel per acre yield potential where 25 pounds of fall N was used is 128 lbs/A = (((1.33 X 115) -13) – 25).

Adjustments to this base nitrogen rate may be needed. Some common situations to consider adjustments include:

• Soil texture. Sandy soils may require more N due to lower water holding capacity and organic matter.

• Drainage. Waterlogged soils can impact the N rate due to reduced yield potential in poorly drained loams or clay soils during critical spring growth and development periods. Reducing the N rate based on the reduced yield potential is wise.

Soils with insufficient infiltration or inadequate drainage can increase the potential for denitrification when soils are saturated. Choosing a nitrogen source with a lower potential for loss would be a better choice. Generally, UAN has the greatest potential for N loss; ammonium sulfate has the least, and urea has intermediate potential.

• Urea (46-0-0). Wheat generally does not benefit from a nitrification inhibitor since the application is made when temperatures are relatively cool and in an actively growing crop. This is especially true as the crop approaches Feekes 6. However, urea-based products may benefit from a urease inhibitor when N volatilization conditions are predicated for several days after application. Urea volatilization conditions are an extended dry period with warm temperatures (above 70 degrees F) and evaporating winds. Urea-based fertilizers need at least a half-inch rain within 48 hours after application to minimize volatilization losses unless temperatures remain relatively cool. Using a urease inhibitor prevents volatilization for 10 to 14 days, providing a longer window to receive significant rainfall.

• N from higher OM or previous manure, fertilizer. Excess nitrogen will often result in lodged wheat in sections of a field. Typical situations where N already exists in the soil where lower needed N rates include: 1) Soil organic matter greater than 5%. 2) Recent manure applications or 3) Residual N from the corn crop when planting wheat after corn. In-season N applications can also cause lodging when yield potential is over-estimated.

Apply spring N fertilizer between green-up (Feekes 3-4) and the beginning of stem elongation or jointing (Feekes 5-6). Nitrogen applications before Feekes 4-5 may assist with some spring tiller development but often result in greater N loss risks. Research has not shown any clear advantage to spring split-applied N on winter wheat. Above normal April-May rainfall may favor split-applied spring N to reduce leaching and denitrification N losses. However, split-applied N with below-normal April-May rainfall may reduce plant uptake.

Nitrogen is necessary to maximize wheat yields and profits, but nitrogen overapplication has lodging risks. Spending time evaluating the wheat crop’s yield potential, using that information to determine N needs, and adjusting based on conditions described here is important to harvesting a high-yielding, profitable crop.