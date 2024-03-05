Official projection updates (finally!) and marketing challenges on the U.S. horizon

Share Facebook

By Guil Signorini, Department of Horticulture and Crop Science, The Ohio State University

Earlier this season, we warned about the apparent optimism toward Brazil’s grain production in the 2023/24 season. Better late than never, official agencies of Brazil and the United States (CONAB and USDA, respectively) seem to have realized what we have been discussing and reviewed their projections downward. In February, CONAB revisited its forecast model for the soybean crop and reduced Brazil’s projected output to 149.4 million metric tons from 162 million in November 2023 (a 7.8% drop). USDA maintained a more conservative change, now at 156 million metric tons versus 163 million three months ago (a 4.3% reduction). Corn projections were also revisited as we anticipated. The projections fell by 4.8% (CONAB) and 3.9% (USDA), with the Brazilian entity predicting 113.7 million metric tons and the USDA forecasting 124 million in the aggregate 2023/2024 corn season.

Setting aside the (yet) considerable differences between the agencies’ estimations, my concerns were directed to the interference that inflated official projections could have caused to future prices. Now that the projections seem more realistic for Brazil, CME Chicago futures do not show substantial reactions to the supply retractions. It is plausible that financial analysts saw this coming. CME soybean futures are bearish, while corn futures recover timidly. In short, soybean futures for March 2024 are at $11.29 per bushel on the last day of February. All future months ahead are trading at around $11.45 per bushel, with all of them falling sub-$12 per bushel. Corn futures are bullish and range from $4.24 for May 2024 delivery to $4.61 for December 2024.

Official and reputable research groups are somewhat aligned with the numbers coming from CME Chicago when drawing their projections for the upcoming American season. The WASDE USDA report from Feb. 8 predicts an average farm price for soybeans and corn at $12.65 and $4.80 per bushel, respectively. Researchers from FarmDoc, University of Illinois, contend that favorable weather conditions and resulting large crops may pressure farm gate prices further. International ending stocks are also expected, plausibly due to reduced imports in key Asian countries. FarmDoc predicts $11.30 and $4.40 per bushel as the average U.S. farm gate prices for the new soybean and corn crops, respectively.

American farmers should consider these price projections carefully, as a challenging season seems to be developing. I say challenging while wearing a marketing and farm income hat. First, the average farm prices mentioned above are far from the prices experienced in the last one or two seasons. Soybean and corn prices above $13.60 per bushel and $5.70 per bushel are virtually inaccessible this upcoming season, underscoring the need for a solid marketing plan — possibly blending forward sales, target orders, and storage. Second, the news of tight commodity prices comes at the same time USDA communicates severe decreases in the farm income forecast. According to the February report, the 2024 net cash farm income is estimated to decrease 24.3% relative to 2023 and 39.8% versus 2022. Net cash farm income encompasses cash receipts from farming and farm-related income (including direct farm program payments from the Federal Government) minus cash expenses. The main drivers for the sharp farm income reductions are a 6.3% decrease in crop product receipts — partly reflecting the price dynamics presented above — and a 3.7% increase in cash expenses relative to 2023.

On the bright side, the experience of Brazilian growers with input purchases may offer counterbalancing effects. A recent report from IMEA (Mato Grosso Ag Economics Institute) indicates that farmers spent 16.4% and 25.3% less on fertilizers for corn and soybeans, respectively, in the current season compared to the 2022/23 season. The commodity markets outlook prepared by the World Bank (WB) corroborates these numbers. The WB fertilizer price index is down nearly 35% compared to a year ago, bringing the index to its historical average. The WB index is expected to fall by a further 15% during 2024, creating a positive scenario for the U.S. season. Regarding crop protection, Brazilian farmers continue to struggle with growing expenditures, primarily due to developing weed resistance. Fortunately, the projections for the U.S. differ significantly. Chemicals and biopesticide prices are forecasted to increase between 0.8% and 2% relative to 2023, adding minor pressure to the marketing side of the U.S. farming business. Finally, seed costs are soaring in Brazil for two consecutive seasons. IMEA reports that high-tech corn operations spent 12% more on corn seeds than last season (up 35.4% versus 2021/22), partly because of replanting operations as documented in our previous articles. Soybean seed prices retracted 17% versus last season but continue upward relative to two years ago (up 36% versus 2021/22). Looking to the U.S. crop season ahead, corn seed costs are projected to decrease slightly while soybean seed is expected to remain at similar price levels versus 2023.

The U.S. growing season is fast approaching, and the challenges lie in marketing and sales. Projections point to decreasing receipts for both soybeans and corn production. Planning the sales ahead of time to manage risk and further reductions in farm gate prices is the right thing to do. The projections also suggest that farmers may want to realize reduced fertilizer costs while maintaining chemical and seed expenses at the same levels or lower than last season. It will be another beautiful crop season rooted in American hard work and resilience.