Ohio Ag Net Podcast | Ep. 339 | Beans and Corn at Commodity Classic

In this episode of the Ohio Ag Net Podcast, host Matt Reese of Ohio’s Country Journal and Dusty Sonnenburg of Ohio Ag Net talk with Patrick Knouff and Rusty Goebel with the Ohio Soybean Association at Commodity Classic in Houston. They talk about Commodity Classic, the Farm Bill, future markets, trade, and more in relation to soybeans!

More in this week’s podcast:

Cindy Layman, Ohio Soybean Council: Cindy talks with Dale about an update about biodiesel.

Sarah talks with Dale about the current and future use of corn. Eclipse Trips: Matt talks about an upcoming solar eclipse that has an exceptional viewing area in Ohio.