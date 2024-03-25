       

Ohio Ag Net Podcast | Ep. 341 | Cultivating Capitol Connections: Farm Bureau County Presidents’ D.C. Trip

March 25, 2024 Featured Audio, Podcasts, Top Headlines Leave a comment

In this episode of the Ohio Ag Net Podcast, host Matt Reese of Ohio’s Country Journal and Joel Penhorwood of Ohio Ag Net and Logan County Farm Bureau president talks with Ty Higgins, senior director of communications and Jack Irvin, vice president of public policy for Ohio Farm Bureau talk about the recent county presidents’ Farm Bureau trip to Washington, D.C. They talked about what policy was on the forefront for their time in D.C. such as the Farm Bill and tax reform. 

More in this week’s podcast:   

  • GrowNextGen: Dale talks with the folks at GrowNextGen about the program in their classroom.
  • Adam Sharp, Ohio Farm Bureau executive vice president: Matt talks with Adam about the recent trip to Washington, D.C., and how Ohio Farm Bureau lobbies for Ohio farmers. 
  • Becca Waldo, Ashtabula County Farm Bureau president: She talked to Matt about the country farm bureau president trip to D.C., and the importance of sharing your voice to elected officials. 
Intro0:00
GrowNextGen10:29
Adam Sharp25:29
Becca Waldo29:34
Main Conversation, Ty Higgins and Jack Irvin34:20

