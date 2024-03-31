Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast, April 1, 2024

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

A very soggy start to the week with rain and thunderstorms both today and tomorrow. We likely get a dry slot in here on Wednesday, but still wont rule out a few scattered, lingering showers that day, at least in the morning. Thursday stays cloudy and damp, but should see most new precipitation stay farther west and south as backside, wrap around moisture continues to plague the area. All told, the system gives us 1″-4″ of rain over 100% of Ohio, most of it coming today and tomorrow. The map below shows moisture scope for the entire system

We start to clear out Thursday night. Then we should see partly sunny skies for Friday and the weekend. We are cool Wednesday through Saturday, meaning even with some sun to finish the week, drying will start off pretty slow thanks to the cooler air. Not as cold for Sunday and then next week starts milder with A good deal of sun. Weather conditions look good for eclipse viewing Monday afternoon, meaning we will still be on course for an onslaught of traffic in northern and western parts of Ohio.

A system starts to develop to our west next Tuesday the 9th, and we will have to keep an eye out for scattered showers late that day or into the 10th. However, the organization and moisture source is not well defined at this time, so confidence in moisture for that time slot is still underwhelming.