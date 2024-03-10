Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast, March 11, 2024

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Dry and warmer to start our work week. We should see good sunshine today and tomorrow with temps bouncing handily off of the chilly start to today. We will be above normal once again for most of this week, turning cooler after frontal boundaries come through the second half of the week. But today and tomorrow have no precipitation threats at all.

Wednesday will see some sun up north, but clouds build over central and southern parts of Ohio. There will be some scattered shower activity coming out of IN through Wednesday midday and afternoon. Rain totals are minor at a few hundredths to a tenth or two and coverage will be limited to 20% over SW OH. Wednesday really is not a very wet day at all, but will not be as nice statewide as what we expect today and tomorrow.

Clouds thicken quickly on Thursday and our next well organized batch of moisture develops in western Ohio by late morning to midday. Then rain spreads across the rest of the state through Thursday afternoon, evening and most of Friday. By Saturday morning we are done with moisture. Two day toals will end up at 25″-1″ with coverage at nearly 95% of the state. We also turn colder behind the system, and expect a cool to chilly weekend. We should dry out, though, for Saturday and Sunday. The map below shows precipitation totals for the late week system.

Next week the cool air holds on. We likely do not see a large amount of new precipitation, but we are cold all week, at least the way things are looking right now. Canadian high pressure will be sagging into the Plains, Upper Midwest and the Corn Belt for a large part of the week. Temps should be normal to even a bit below normal for a few days. Warmer air is still building to the west, but may wait until late weke to try and shift this direction.