Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast, March 12, 2024

Two more warm days over Ohio today and tomorrow, with temps above normal and mostly dry conditions. We expect full sunshine today, but clouds will start to build tomorrow. We are on track to see our next weather system show up to finish the week Thursday and Friday.

Rain showers develop Thursday, and continue through friday mid to late afternoon. Coverage will end up at 100% of Ohio. Rain totals should be .3″-1.5″. However, we are seeing less of a threat of thunderstorms, and just some pockets of heavier rain. Those pockets will primarily be in central and eastern Ohio. The map below shows our latest look at precipitation over the combined 2 day period.

Behind the system, we get clouds to slowly dissipate. However, Saturday still features more clouds than sun as temps are cooler, but not over cold yet. Sunday should provide better sun potential, but colder air pushes in for day. We will get rather chilly .

Next week is dry for the most part. We do have some clouds and widely scattered spits, sprinkle and a few snow flakes Monday afternoon and Monday night. But, we get better sunshine back for Tuesday through the rest of the week. Temps will be rather chilly for the entire week, and it will be rather easy to see temps near and below normal through the period. Still, we should see decent drying for the week after the wet finish to this week.