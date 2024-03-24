Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast, March 25, 2024

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

A dry start to the week with south winds bumping temps up a bit. A strong system is building to our west today, bringing significant rain and thunderstorm action to IL, IA, the Upper Midwest, and the MO Valley. Clouds will increase here late today and overnight tonight. Rain arrives in far western OH just ahead of daybreak tomorrow. From there, rains spread across the state through the morning, followed by a bit of a dry slot midday through mid afternoon. Then tomorrow evening and overnight, a second wave of action comes in to the state, bringing additional moisture. All told, we should end up with .25″-1″ of rain over about 90% of Ohio from the predawn hours tomorrow through sunrise Wednesday. The map below shows our latest look.

Wednesday we see clouds give way to sun. We are a bit cooler behind the frontal passage, but not as cold as last week. Thursday and Friday temps bounce some, and we are close to normal for this time of year. OVer the Easter holiday weekend, we see a few scattered showers Saturday, and then a second around of potential Sunday afternoon. Combined moisture will be .25″-.75″ with coverage at 70%.

Dry weather will be here for the start of April on the 1st and 2nd. However, we do have another system building off to the southwest, coming out of the central plains. That system likely brings rain in for the 3rd into the 4th, and could be on the order of a .25″-.75″. We’ll watch it. We do see warmer temps holding as we start off April.