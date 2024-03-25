Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast, March 26, 2024

Share Facebook

Rain and thunderstorms work through Ohio today as a cold front system pushes into the eastern corn belt. We expect two waves of activity that will give a totals of .25″-1″ of moisture over 90% of the state, through midnight tonight. The map below shows the spread of this system.

Tomorrow is cooler but clouds will give way to some sun. Then for Thursday and Friday we turn out partly sunny. Friday we might have to keep an eye out for an isolated shower, but really think most activity stays farther north and west. Over the weekend we see better chances for scattered showers Saturday and Sunday. The Easter moisture round should trend south, but could have some better thunderstorm action in the later afternoon and evening. Combined for the holiday weekend (Saturday and Sunday) we can see generally .25″-.75″ with coverage at 60%. Northern areas have the best chance of getting missed.

We are dry in all areas for Monday and early Tuesday. Then another system develops in the central plains for tuesday and Wednesday. However, the early look at this system keeps it south, mostly south of the OH river. We feel that track is too far south at this time, and would project moisture coming a bit farther north into the eastern corn belt. Right now we won’t call a significant rain, but the potential is there for some action next Wednesday. Stay tuned.