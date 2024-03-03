       

Ohio Field Leader Podcast, Episode 42, White mold management

March 3, 2024

By Dusty Sonnenberg, CCA, Field Leader, a project of the Ohio Soybean Council and Soybean Check-off

In 2023 the presence of White mold in soybeans across many parts of Ohio was very concerning. The negative yield impact caused many growers to ask serious questions about research and management practices that they could implement on their farms. Dr. Horacio Lopez-Nicora, Plant Pathologist and Nematologist at The Ohio State University, and Dr. Wade Webster, Plant Pathologist at North Dakota State University visit with Dusty to discuss the past growing season in Ohio, what we know about White mold in soybeans, and management strategies for farmers moving forward.

