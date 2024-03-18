Ohio Soybean Council Foundation awards $46,500 in scholarships

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

The Ohio Soybean Council Foundation (OSCF) is pleased to announce the scholarship recipients for the 2024-2025 academic year.

This is the 17th year for the OSCF Scholarship Program, which was created to encourage undergraduate students to pursue degrees in one of the many academic fields that support the future of the soybean industry, including agriculture, business, communication, economics, education, science and technology, as well as to support ongoing graduate-level research. Since 2008, the OSCF scholarship program has awarded over $640,000 in scholarship funds to students studying agriculture or a related field at Ohio colleges or universities.

Undergraduate scholarships of $3,000 each were awarded to Chloe Anderson, Dylan Bambauer, Jacob Lansing, Nicholas Masurowski, Adam Meyer, Bryce Schott, and Ashley Tate. The annual $5,000 Bhima Vijayendran Scholarship, named in honor of a Battelle research scientist who has made tremendous contributions to the soybean industry, was awarded to Clint Johnson. The Robinson W. Joslin Scholarship was awarded to Sarah Hoak. The annual $3,000 scholarship was created to honor a long-time leader in the soybean industry both in Ohio and nationally who passed away in May 2016.

Graduate scholarships of $2,500 were awarded to Scott Brooks, Taylor Dill, Richard Gonzalez Aquino, Angel Haller, David Merckle, Prabath Sananayaka Mudiyanselage and Maria Sholola.

“I have served on the scholarship selection committee for several years and can honestly say that this is one of the most impressive classes of winners we’ve had,” said Cindy Layman, Hardin County soybean farmer and scholarship selection committee member. “Each of these students will have a tremendous positive impact on our industry.”

Undergraduate winners

Chloe Anderson of Kenton is a sophomore at The Ohio State University studying agriscience education.

Dylan Bambauer of New Bremen is a sophomore at the University of Dayton studying mechanical engineering.

Sarah Hoak of Shelby is a freshman at The Ohio State University studying sustainable agriculture.

Clint Johnson of Urbana is a junior at Ohio Wesleyan University studying chemistry and mathematics.

Jacob Lansing of Midland is a junior at The Ohio State University studying animal sciences and biosciences.

Nicholas Mazurowski of Delta is a junior at Ohio University studying chemical engineering.

Adam Meyer of Cygnet is a freshman at The Ohio State University studying agribusiness and applied economics.

Bryce Schott of Fredericktown is a junior at The Ohio State University studying agricultural engineering.

Ashley Tate of Shreve is a junior at The Ohio State University studying agricultural communications.

Graduate winners

Scott Brooks is pursuing a PhD in mechanical engineering at Ohio University. Brooks’ research attempts to design soy-based, 3D printable polymers to be used for degradable orthopedic medical devices, specifically bone tissue scaffolds and long bone plates.

Taylor Dill is pursuing a PhD in agronomy at The Ohio State University. Dill’s research evaluates best management practices regarding planting date and seeding rate for soybeans to determine optimal planting practices.

Richard Gonzalez Aquino is pursuing a master’s degree in plant pathology at The Ohio State University. Gonzalez Aquino’s research looks at improving automated soil sampling for soybean cyst nematode testing.

Angel Haller is pursuing a PhD in entomology at The Ohio State University. Haller’s research analyzes the genetics of resistant aphids to understand how to better address them with pesticides and plant genetics.

David Merckle is pursuing a PhD in translational biomedical science at Ohio University. Merckle’s research focuses on the development of a soy-based degradable shape memory polymer that mimics adipose tissue and promotes tissue regeneration and can be used for void filling in patients who have had significant tissue loss.

Prabath Sananayaka Mudianselage is pursuing a PhD in horticulture at The Ohio State University. Sananayaka Mudianselage’s research examines moisture timing and harvest date as management decisions to protect yield and seed quality.

Maria Sholola is pursuing a PhD in food science at The Ohio State University. Sholola’s research investigates how foods enriched with soy germ powder can have anti-inflammatory effects in obese individuals.