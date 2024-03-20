Power in numbers at Washington, D.C.

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

By Matt Reese

At first glance, the numbers can be daunting.

There are 535 members of the legislative branch — 435 members of Congress and 100 senators. They’ve got 18,000 legislative staff helping them write between 200 and 600 bills in every session of Congress. There are roughly 13,000 federal lobbyists working to influence those pieces of legislation. Beyond that, there are 2 million non-military federal employees working to write and implement 3,000 to 4,500 new rule packages every year with close to 88,000 pages of total regulation. In addition, there is the Supreme Court, 94 federal district courts, 12 circuit courts and 13 appellate courts, along with the court systems in all 50 states.

“That’s a lot of noise up there. We have to be strong in carrying our voice to cut through all that noise and we’ve got to stay together to do that,” said Adam Sharp, executive vice president of Ohio Farm Bureau after rattling off that list of government numbers. “All of those people that are involved on Capitol Hill, the executive branch, and in the court system are influencing the rules and the laws that are impacting your farms. For one person on their own, it’s going to be very difficult for you to have any impact — together is where the impact is. That’s why Farm Bureau formed over 100 years ago and that’s why being together and staying together matters. Together we have influence. Our grassroots process sets our policy and sometimes we disagree, but we can do that without being disagreeable. Our voice together is much stronger than if you’re one person trying to influence that whole system.”

With this collective effort in mind, Ohio Farm Bureau leaders went on the annual County Presidents’ Trip to Washington, D.C. last week. On the trip, participants heard from experts and shared their thoughts with legislators.

Mark Ballmer is the Fulton County Farm Bureau president and has been on a number of these trips.

“It is so important that we get out here and talk about the issues of agriculture and farming. We talked about the farm bill and the importance of it and how we need to get it done with crop insurance. We talked about the deficit and green energy. Other big issues this week were childcare in rural areas, trade issues, commodity prices, carbon credits, keeping control of our farmland — there’s just so many avenues that are covered here that are so important to agriculture,” Ballmer said. “Some of our representatives and their staff members have gotten to the point where they know who we are. They see us coming and want to know about our products, our agriculture and our needs. The more we come, the more open they get and the more they know they have someone that they can talk to that is going to explain how things really are in the country.”

The connections formed with legislators and among the county presidents on the trip are all valuable, said Becca Waldo, Ashtabula County Farm Bureau president.

“This is my first trip and I’m a new president, so I’m glad to have had this experience to learn,” she said. “On the top of our minds right now is the tax reform bill — that is a big one that we’ve been visiting on today. I am just hoping that we can get our voices heard and make sure that ag is being advocated for and that farming is something that can stay sustainable and has momentum moving forward for our farmers. Farmers make up less than 3% of the population so you know those probably aren’t typically the people that you see in Washington. It is nice to have that opportunity to come and voice our concerns and represent a little bit here in the big city.”