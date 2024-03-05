Savvy Full Season Soybean Management Webinar Series

By Dr. Laura Lindsey, Ohio State Soybean and Small Grain Specialist, Adapted from C.O.R.N. 2024-05
Science for Success is hosting a three-part virtual webinar series to discuss strategies farmers can utilize to optimize soybean yield. The webinar is free and open to anyone. We have applied for one continuing education credit in Crop Management for each webinar for Certified Crop Advisers. Register at: go.ncsu.edu/savvymanagementregister
The webinar series will explore some of the many management decisions soybean farmers face throughout the growing season, including:
March 8th: Pre-Season Maturity Group, Planting Date, and Biological Seed Treatment Choices
Fabiano Colet, The Ohio State University
Michael Plumblee, Clemson University
Shawn Conley, University of Wisconsin–Madison
Andre Reis, University of Missouri
Moderated by Emma Grace Matcham, University of Florida
March 15th: In-Season Fertilizer and Fungicide Applications
Jeremy Ross, University of Arkansas
Laura Lindsey, The Ohio State University
Horacio Lopez-Nicora, The Ohio State University
Moderated by Emma Grace Matcham, University of Florida
March 22nd: Late-Season Desiccation Decisions
Rachel Vann, North Carolina State University
Seth Naeve, University of Minnesota
Trent Irby, Mississippi State University
Moderated by Emma Grace Matcham, University of Florida
When: Webinars will take place at 1:00 on each date and will last approximately one hour.
Registration: To register for the webinar series, please visit: go.ncsu.edu/savvymanagementregister Links to each webinar will be sent to participants via email before the event. About Science for Success: Science for Success is a national team of soybean Extension Specialists from Land-Grant Universities. We collaborate to bring you sound research information on soybean Best Management Practices (BMPs). Science for Success is funded by the United Soybean Board through the checkoff program.