Sorting through the Wild West of agriculture with Sound Agriculture

In this featured audio, Sound Agriculture’s Zach Martin joins Ohio Ag Net’s Joel Penhorwood to discuss what he calls the ‘Wild West of agriculture’ right now – biologicals. Sound Agriculture is helping folks in that space with unique options to get the most out of their soil.
