Stateler new president-elect for NPPC

The National Pork Producers Council (NPPC) proudly announces the induction of new officers and the election of members to its board of directors.

“We are thrilled to welcome these accomplished individuals to NPPC’s board of directors,” said Bryan Humphreys, NPPC CEO. “Their diverse backgrounds and proven track records will provide valuable perspectives and strategic insights as the pork industry navigates the challenges and opportunities ahead.”

The 2024-2025 NPPC board officers include Duane Stateler of Hancock County who was elected as president-elect. Stateler, a fifth-generation pork producer, co-operates Stateler Family Farms with his son Anthony, overseeing a comprehensive operation that manages 15,600 head annually and oversees 1,600 acres of crop production of corn, soybeans and wheat. Duane actively represents producers on national committees and engages in various agricultural associations in Ohio.