Sustainable practices and smart marketing at Goecke Farms

By Brianna Gwirtz, OCJ field reporter

Growing up, Mark Goecke was very familiar with the phrase “Waste not, want not.” Being one of 10 children on his family’s dairy farm, he quickly learned that everything had value and to make every resource count.

Today, Mark and his brother Steve have transitioned the family’s dairy farm into a feedlot operation in Spencerville. Their focus on sustainability and raising quality beef recently garnered the business the 2024 Commercial Cattleman of the Year award from the Ohio Cattlemen’s Association (OCA).

“Whenever you’re recognized by your peers, that’s the highest accolades you can get,” said Mark Goecke.

The two brothers took over the family farming operation in 1999 upon their father’s retirement. They knew a change was needed to sustain two families on the farm. They were already feeding out a few Holstein steers then but decided to replace the heifers with more steers. In 2000, they began building more barns and adding more cattle.

Now, they have cattle in three locations within a three-mile radius of the home farm.

Working with Nexus Marketing, Goecke sells six to eight 48,000-pound cattle loads monthly.

“Because we move cattle in and out, I have a pretty good handle on how many pounds of feed it will take to get the animal from birth all the way up to slaughter. When we replicate that over and over, you can come closer to pinpointing what your expenses will be on the day before you purchase the cattle. We price our cattle through the Chicago Mercantile Exchange, so when the time comes to put cattle in, I look at the potential profitability of our operation and decide from there whether to contract ahead or sell on the open market,” Goecke said. “If you don’t know your cost, you won’t know your profit.”

The Goeckes primarily feed out Holstein steers due to the increased availability of calves in the state.

“Most of our cattle go to a packer in Plainwell, Mich., which is only about 180 miles away. The freight is considerably cheaper to send them to Michigan than to Illinois or Pennsylvania,” Goecke said.

Making good use of their resources is very important to Goecke Farms. Their feed rations include dried distillers’ grains left over from ethanol production, and wheat midds, left over from the milling process, which is a good source of protein and energy.

“We are taking products that people cannot utilize and running them through cattle that produce a protein source that’s very valuable to our meals,” Goecke said.

Sustainability is more than just a buzzword for Goecke Farms, especially with its location in the Western Lake Erie Basin. There are a variety of farming practices that they incorporate to help with their farm’s environmental impact. They grow cover crops on their low-lying fields, have grass strips along their waterways, and incorporate the manure from their feedlot as fertilizer in their fields.

The Goecke brothers went to the University of Minnesota to research different structure designs for their feedlot operation to reduce the amount of bedding used on the farm.

“In 2011, we started looking at different building styles, and in 2012, we went to Minnesota, where they had been trying to perfect buildings for feedlots for years. In 2013, we were one of the first producers to put up slat barns with rubber mats. We’ve put up three of those barns now, so about half of our Holsteins are raised on rubber-coated slats and mats to reduce the bedding that’s needed,” Goecke said. “The No. 1 thing when it comes to sustainability, though, is that we also have to be economically sustainable. Sustainability to us means let’s not waste things; let’s use what God has given us. This way of life is a very enjoyable way of life, and it can be a hard way of life too. We still need to provide for our family and for the population that’s growing.”

Regarding working with his brother, Goecke said it’s been super positive.

“Over the years, we began to think alike. We don’t always have to have a conversation now; we can look at each other and find the answer. We have a common goal, and it’s been very neat working with my brother,” Goecke said.

Their father also remains nearby, having built a house near their home farm.

“We get supervised every day,” Goecke said jokingly. “Dad doesn’t usually provide input, but he always gives us advice if we ask for it and is always encouraging.”

In addition to winning the OCA award this winter, Goecke was elected as the 2024 Ohio Cattlemen’s Association president.

“I previously served as the director for District 4 for 3 years. I was reelected as the director in November, and then I was elected president in December,” Goecke said.

“I think going into my year of service, my biggest goal would be to help cattlemen rediscover what the Association can do for them, no matter what sector of the beef industry they’re in. There is something for the cow/calf producers, the show cattle folks, and the commercial feedlot producer.”

He also hopes to showcase what the OCA can do for different age demographics.

“I’d like to focus a little harder on the young people because they will be the foundation of the beef industry. When I and others my age retire, they will need to continue the industry,” Goecke said.

For those established in the industry, Goecke hopes to encourage members to be involved with local and state governments to continue advocating for laws favorable for beef producers.

“I think it’s also important to work with producers ready to retire. We want to ensure they have the best tax laws in place so they can pass on the farms to the next generation,” Goecke said.

When it comes to issues in the next year, Goecke anticipates feeder calf availability to be a challenge for production, which is good for the calf producers but can be tough for the feedlot operators. He also recognizes the importance of educating the public about Ohio beef production and continuing to work with legislators to ensure fringe groups do not infiltrate the states’ laws.

“We need to be aware of people proposing bills with hidden agendas,” Goecke said. “Unfortunately, we lost that battle in California with Proposition 12, but we don’t want that to happen here.”

Goecke looks forward to the year ahead and feels the OCA is in a good spot to tackle these challenges head-on.

“I really have to thank the past presidents and the director team for making our Cattleman’s Association such a great organization,” he said. “I travel across the country a lot, and I see supermarkets that showcase Ohio and US-grown beef, and I see people buying that product over others. When you go into a grocery store and see quality products, that speaks volumes to what we do.”