The $12.34 work of the United Soybean Board and Soybean Check-off

By Dusty Sonnenberg, CCA, Field Leader a project of the Ohio Soybean Council and Soybean Check-off

The United Soybean Board (USB) invests soybean check-off dollars to boost yields through innovation and production research, create new revenue streams, expand existing markets and add new ones to increase demand and drive sales.

The work of the board is divided into two separate action teams looking at supply and demand. Those are further broken down into infrastructure and connectivity, health and nutrition, and innovation and technology. “We are looking for new uses, and new ways to improve infrastructure and ways to improve the diets of animal agriculture,” said Steve Reinhard, Chairman of the United Soybean Board. “It all goes back to making the investments to help the farmer. For every $1 from the check-0ff that we invest, it returns $12.34 back to the farmer.”

The USB is made up of a diverse group of farmers. There are 77 farmer members from a number of states across the country, each with a different perspective and set of priorities. To best accommodate these, the USB breaks up into 6 work groups that allows for more efficient analysis of the issues and needs moving forward. “We take a look at the priorities from each state that may be specific to that region and then take a broad approach to determine what is most beneficial,” said Reinhard. “We may focus on something that is not a direct benefit to Ohio, but may be beneficial to someone in the southern U.S. Over time we have seen that those issues (weeds, insects, diseases) in the South tend to move North and impact Ohio, so in the long run it benefits all of us.”

Looking to the future is an important role of USB. “Some of the big things that USB is looking at include how to drive demand for our exports. We look at exporting whole beans and meal mostly as a lot of the oil is utilized here in the U.S.,” said Reinhard. “How can we differentiate our products. With the sustainability measures that U.S. soybean farmers are implementing and creating a quality product, how can that generate value?”

“We know that through the additional crush we have a lot of soybean meal that we can consume here in the animal agriculture sector. We also export a lot of soybean meal to Asia to feed poultry and pork operations. We also have other groups such as the United States Meat Export Federation (USMEF) and the USA Poultry and Egg Export Council (USAPEEC) that promote our products,” said Reinhard. “We were recently in Columbia a few weeks ago and were able to enjoy some US beef and pork and that is another good way to ship out soybeans, through beef and pork.”

Finding new uses for soy is one of the exciting areas the USB focuses on.

“There are some exciting new uses that were unveiled at the Commodity Classic,” said Reinhard. One of the programs funded by the USB is the Soy Innovation Challenge. This program seeks to uncover new ideas and technologies that will drive more value for soybeans. 2023 was the third year for the program and the focus was on exploring new uses outside of food, feed and fuel, into potential industry applications in materials, medicine and more. USB will award $170,000 in cash prizes.