The search is on for 2024 Ohio Ag Net Student FFA Reporters!

The 2024 Ohio FFA State Convention is fast approaching, May 2-3, and Ohio’s Country Journal and Ohio Ag Net is looking for outstanding FFA members to help serve as student reporters for this year’s event.

Ever wonder what it’s like to do our job? This is your chance!

Selected FFA members will get the opportunity to help cover the convention and work alongside our news staff. Reporters can expect to gain an early insight into a possible career in agricultural communication, and make some new connections along the way.

The coverage of the Ohio FFA Convention will be posted on www.ocj.com and various social media outlets with reporters helping to host news coverage alongside our staff in addition to veteran student reporters.

Students will assist in gathering information, shoot photos and video of newsworthy items and people, share their commentary of what happened in each session, and much more.

To be considered:

Applicants must be attending both days of the Ohio FFA State Convention May 2 and 3, 2024.

Submit a video sharing your qualifications and why you should be selected. This video should be no longer than two minutes. Don’t be afraid to show excitement, creativity and enthusiasm!

Upload the video to YouTube (or a host site of your choice) and email the link to joel@ohioagnet.com.

All entries must be received by the end of the day on March 31. Those who earn a spot as a student reporter will be notified shortly after.

Search our website for examples of student reporters and their coverage from past years. Please direct any questions (from potential reporters, parents, advisers) to Joel Penhorwood at joel@ohioagnet.com.