By Leisa Boley Hellwarth

This little piggy went to market.

This little piggy stayed home.

This little piggy escaped to the neighbors,

And never, ever made it back home.

In Southwest Louisiana, on the evening of Aug. 29, 2017, Andrew Johnson was on his property. He lived next to a homestead/farm owned by Tony and Angela Battise.

A 4-H hog, owned by the Battises, escaped its enclosure, attacked and struck him, knocking him to the ground. Johnson claimed that he suffered injuries to his neck, back and legs.

He asserted that prior to the incident, multiple farm animals owned by the Battises had trespassed on his property. Johnson stated he had informed the Battises of the animals previously coming onto his property without permission. The Battises allegedly failed to maintain proper fences to enclose their homestead to prevent their animals from coming onto Johnson’s ground. Prior to the Aug. 29, 2017 incident, the Battises’ property was not entirely fenced in, according to Johnson.

Immediately after the incident, Johnson employed “self help” by shooting and killing the 4-H hog. This act is saved for posterity by a photograph showing Johnson giving the “thumbs up” gesture while standing next to the 4-H hog, hanging by its hind legs. This picture was shared with Battise. The 15-year-old son, Brett, discovered this while looking for his 4-H project.

On June 28, 2018, Johnson and his wife, Rhonda, filed a personal injury suit against the Battises for their damages stemming from the August incident. The case was filed in the Thirty-third Judicial District Court, Parish of Allen. Under Louisiana law, the plaintiff must show that the animal’s owner knew or should have known of the danger posed by the animal, and that the owner could have but failed to take reasonable measures to prevent injury.

For several months, the parties were busy with discovery. And then the battle of summary judgment began. Summary judgment is a final decision, based on statements and evidence, that promptly resolves the case without going to trial. For summary judgment to be granted, there must be no genuine issue as to any material fact.

First, the Johnsons filed a motion requesting summary judgment against the Battises. They asserted that no genuine issues of material fact were in dispute regarding whether the Battises were liable for damages caused to them by the 4-H hog. The trial court denied this motion. The Johnsons failed to establish that the Battises knew or should have known of the danger caused by the 4-H hog.

Then, the Battises filed a motion requesting summary judgment against the Johnsons. They stated discovery revealed that the 4-H hog was considered a pet and never known to be aggressive. The trial court granted this motion. The judge opined that “the only extenuating circumstances present here that may have excited or scared this 4-H hog would be knowledge of its demise once Johnson employed self-help.”

The Johnsons appealed the decision to the Third Circuit Court of Appeals for the State of Louisiana. A three-judge panel affirmed the decision of the trial court on Feb. 13, 2023.

I read all 14 pages of the appellate decision. The old saying, “a picture is worth a thousand words” says it best. The judges were not happy with the self help killing of the 4-H hog. And Johnson having the stamina to shoot, kill and hang the hog raises questions about how severe his injuries actually were. The photo that memorializes the self help also documents Johnson’s glee at destroying the animal. This was actually a case about neighbors that didn’t get along. And the 4-H hog paid the price, although the court held the owners were not liable for the neighbor’s injuries.

This is a Louisiana case decided on Louisiana law, so it has no bearing on Ohio. In 2011, the Ohio Legislature revised the livestock running loose statute to provide both civil and criminal penalties, based on the facts.

In Ohio, there is a presumption of negligence by the livestock owner or keeper if an animal is loose. The livestock owner or keeper must then rebut the presumption by proving that he or she exercised due care.

Civil liability arises if a livestock owner or keeper’s negligence caused the animals to escape. Negligence is a substantial lack of due care that results in a failure to perceive or avoid a risk. Failing to regularly inspect all fences is an example.

Criminal liability can occur when a livestock owner or keeper behaved “recklessly” in allowing the animals to run loose. If the cows are out, yet the livestock owner or keeper ignores the situation and leaves to run errands in town, that would be reckless.

Obviously, risk prevention is important for livestock operations, so insurance coverage for loose livestock should be included in your farm policy. Keep in mind that oftentimes insurance will not cover acts they determine are reckless behavior.

The upcoming solar eclipse of April 8 has some experts concerned about how animals, including livestock, will respond to the 4 minutes of unexpected darkness. It may be wise to pay special attention to your gates, locks and fences, just to demonstrate due diligence.