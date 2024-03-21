Thoughts regarding the hereafter

Share Facebook

By Barb Lumley

The question as asked, “Have you given any thought to the hereafter?”

The reply was, “Oh, yes, I do it all the time. Wherever I am — upstairs, in the kitchen, or in the basement, I ask myself, ‘Now what am I here after?’”

As I stand with the refrigerator door open looking at the milk jug, the cheese, the carrots, I keep asking myself, “Now what am I here after?” And then I finally remember, the butter for my toast that is getting very cold as it waits.

There I am in the grocery store without my list, which is at home on the kitchen table. As I wander up and down the aisles asking myself “Now what am I here after?” I keep dropping items in my cart, just in case they were on my list that I can’t remember. Pretty soon, I am pushing a cart out the door, full of groceries that cost almost $100 and I just hope in one of those bags is actually what I was “here after.”

As we age, memory problems arise and it can be very frustrating, but I find things about the brain fascinating. In school we had to memorize and learn so much. Our brains were filled with history, mathematics, English, science, algebra, languages, and so much more. These days I can’t help but wonder if it was really so important. Why do I remember “In fourteen-hundred-ninety-two Columbus sailed the ocean blue” but I don’t remember which ocean or what he was looking for. Why did that rhyme stay in my brain but not the other details? When Columbus and his crew finally found land, did he look around and ask, “Now what am I here after”?

There are many memories from my childhood but only certain ones. I remember being in the doctor’s office when I broke my wrist and being told to count as I went to sleep and refusing to do it. I remember sitting on my Grandpa’s lap and learning to read because I couldn’t play very well with my broken wrist. I was four years old. I remember many years when we went to my Grandpa and Grandma Gallon’s for the holidays. There was a huge family get-together, my Grandma’s homemade noodles, and good times together. Aunt Georgia was always late getting there! There are so many things to remember about family, friends, and neighbors as we go through life. I may not think about someone for a long period of time and then a name or word will bring memories flooding back. Where have they been all that time? And it is so frustrating when we meet and start talking to someone we know well — we just can’t remember their name. It happens to all of us.

Over the years those of us who are farmers have so many animals in our lives, horses, dogs, cats, cows, and many more. There are so many memories created by our work with those animals. For me, there are so many memories connected to my Registered Holsteins — their personalities, the things I learned in breeding and working with them, the shows we participated in, and especially all the people we met along the way because of them. Those are very special memories.

As we age the “here after” seems to occur more often. There is no doubt that in the future I will find myself standing in a room asking: “Now what am I here after?” When I finally remember what it is, the next question will be: ”Now where did I put it?”

The “Barbwire” column is written by Barb Lumley, a retired Registered Holstein breeder (both Red and White and Black and White) living in Carroll County near Carrollton. She has been writing dairy industry sale reports, show reports and regular columns for more than 20 years. She has written a paperback book “Black & White and Read All Over” available on Amazon. She has been active in the Ohio Holstein Association as well as numerous other activities and associations for many years.