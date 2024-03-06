Tietje wins Ohio Farm Bureau 2024 Collegiate Discussion Meet

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Ryanna Tietje of The Ohio State University’s Collegiate Farm Bureau is the winner of Ohio Farm Bureau’s 2024 Collegiate Discussion Meet competition. The results were announced Jan. 27 during the YAP Winter Leadership Experience.

The Collegiate Discussion Meet tests participants’ subject knowledge, problem solving abilities and communications skills around current agricultural issues. The competition is designed for young agricultural professionals to work together to find solutions around these agricultural issues.

Tietje grew up on her family’s grain farm in northwest Ohio where they raise corn and soybeans. She is a senior at The Ohio State University studying agribusiness and applied economics with a minor in consumer and family financial services. Tietje is also the president of the OSU Agribusiness Club, a peer mentor for the OSU Honors program, and a member of the Advisory Council for the Farm Financial Management and Policy Institute. After graduation, she plans to return to the family farm and pursue a career in farm financial management or grain risk management.

As the winner, she receives a $1,000 scholarship and complimentary registration to the 2024 Young Farmers & Ranchers Leadership Conference in Omaha, Nebraska where she will compete at the national level.

In addition to Tietje, the other Collegiate Discussion Meet finalists are Ruth Beery of Wilmington College, Raegan Feldner of The Ohio State University and Sarah Hoak of The Ohio State University.

The Ohio Farm Bureau Collegiate Farm Bureau program serves as a connection between current industry professionals and students, promotes agriculture and related fields and works to develop future leaders of the agriculture industry by providing opportunities for students in leadership and civic engagement, career development, professional development and experiential learning.