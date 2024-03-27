Tom honored with Friend of the Expo Award at 2024 Ohio Beef Expo

Share Facebook

At the 2024 Ohio Beef Expo, hosted by the Ohio Cattlemen’s Association (OCA), Bill Tom of Washington Court House was posthumously awarded the Friend of the Expo Award for his dedication and contributions to the Ohio Beef Expo’s success.

The Ohio Beef Expo is the premier event for Ohio’s beef industry covering many facets of the beef world with seedstock shows and sales, a trade show, a competitive junior show and much more all in one place. At the time of his passing in December 2023, Tom was the OCA vice president and served on the board of directors. He was also vice chair of the Ohio Beef Expo. Prior to this he served in many Expo leadership roles, including chairing the Expo Junior Show.

Tom provided tremendous leadership for the Ohio Beef Expo including planning the event, helping juniors in the show ring, manning a trade show booth, or serving as a ringman at an Expo sale. He never shied away from sharing his passion for the Beef Expo and the entire beef industry. Tom served as a mentor, leader, and friend, not only at the Expo but throughout many different events and programs.

Tom had a successful career in agriculture that included many management positions, the most recent being Executive Vice President of livestock marketing for United Producers, Inc. (UPI). He and his fellow staff members at (UPI), were instrumental in establishing an online feeder cattle sale at the Ohio Beef Expo. The online feeder cattle sale offers consignments of uniform feeder cattle packages with an average of 1,800 head marketed each year. This sale encourages commercial cattle producers to attend the Expo and support the sale and the trade show. UPI and Tom’s commitment to the online feeder cattle sale has been positive for the Ohio Beef Expo and allowed for continued growth of the sale.

Tom had a passion for helping the next generation of young cattlemen and women succeed, therefore the Ohio Cattlemen’s Foundation has created a scholarship fund in his name to support the youth involved in Ohio’s beef industry. To make a donation to the Bill Tom Scholarship fund visit www.ohiocattle.org or call (614) 873-6736.