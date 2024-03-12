Tomorrow’s technology is being developed today (Part 2)

Share Facebook

By Dusty Sonnenberg, CCA, Field Leader, a project of the Ohio Soybean Council and Soybean Check-off

You may have been told to get your head out of the clouds when you were younger, but that is exactly where the technology is today. The use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and small unmanned aerial systems (sUAS) also commonly known as drones are utilizing the cloud and new sensor technology to build and enhance databases with imaging capabilities never seen before. The efficiency and improved accuracy of collecting information about the various forms of plant stress in the crop is greatly enhanced utilizing sUAS’s.

Dr. Christopher Stewart is an Associate Professor in the Computer Science and Engineering Department at The Ohio State University. His research toward OpenPASS which is an open-source web and mobile application will allow users to automatically deploy software piloted sUAS’s to scout for soybean health. OpenPASS uses advanced AI to pilot the sUAS’s and create crop health maps. A key innovative component of OpenPASS is the integration with high-performance computing resources. “The main idea is to develop a unit of AI computing called the aerial scouting unit, which is the drone and the web front end to control the drone through very convenient interfaces with automatic AI computing running in the background,” said Stewart. “There is a lot of computation that has to be provisioned. It is more than just flying a drone and taking pictures. It is also doing the AI all in one package. We have a prototype that we are trying to get demos set-up and fly it this spring. We are very optimistic that this platform can be a tool that people can use for assessing soybean fields much more frequently and efficiently and then use that data in decision making.”

“Developing automatic and near real-time diagnostic capabilities is critical to cost-effective mitigation of soybean crop stress,” said Dr. Scott Shearer, Professor and Chair of the Department of Agricultural Engineering. Dr. Shearer is conducting research for automated remote crop stress detection and treatment as well as taking pictures and classifying them using AI. Dr. Shearer is using sUAS’s to map and identify herbicide resistant weed escapes. One aspect of the project is to develop protocols to guide the creation of image databases that will aid in machine learning and expand the capabilities of the existing AI green-on-green spot spraying technologies. Another aspect will create weed escape maps for direct spraying, and create protocols and technologies that will identify, map, and eradicate weed escapes by using a sUAS’s. First a scouting drone (sUAS) will survey and scout a field, then dispatch a second sUAS to treat the identified weed escapes. The goal is to make targeted direct chemical applications to eradicate the escapes.

“One of the things that we have learned with Artificial Intelligence is the more data you have, the more robust you can make the systems,” said Shearer. “The better job we can do acting on images depends on the number of images we have to build that robust data set. The bottom line is we have focused on using color images to assess crop stress. If you have 10-20 images, it is a novel thing looking at the response of the crop to a given stress. Scientifically, 10-20 images are not enough, 100 are not enough, 1,000 images are not enough to build a powerful data set. We need to be in the 100,000 to one million images to be enough. After that, it needs to be properly curated data that can be presented for processing and used to develop classification models. Once those are done, we can put it on a machine with AI capabilities in the field to utilize and act upon. That is when it becomes a win-win for a lot of people.”