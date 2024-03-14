Tri-state water quality discussions underway

Share Facebook

The Ohio Department of Agriculture (ODA) hosted a discussion around water conservation with agricultural leaders from Indiana and Michigan to focus on improving water quality in the Western Lake Erie Basin (WLEB).

ODA Director Brian Baldridge joined Indiana State Department of Agriculture Director Don Lamb and Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development Director Tim Boring in March for a Tri-State Water Quality meeting to explore opportunities for collaboration.

The Western Lake Erie Basin (WLEB) watershed is shared among the three states, covering nearly 7 million acres of land.

“There are no boundaries when it comes to improving water quality,” said ODA Director Brian Baldridge. “This meeting is a real opportunity to align our efforts with Indiana and Michigan in protecting our most valuable resource, water. Our state programs have been at the forefront of the water quality discussion, and we look forward to continuing to share ideas with our neighbors in helping move the needle in the right direction.”

Many of ODA’s conservation efforts are focused in the WLEB through the H2Ohioprogram. The agency’s part of the initiative reduces phosphorus runoff by incentivizing farmers to implement proven, scientific best management practices.

After ODA presented an overview of the program, Indiana and Michigan directors shared their proactive approach to protecting water sources.

“Collaboration is key to soil conservation success, especially where all three states’ watersheds feed into the same body of water,” Lamb said. “This meeting brought to light ways we can work together to increase soil conservation efforts while ensuing practices installed are economical for farmers. I am looking forward to future successful partnerships between our states and landowners.”

Discussions continued between the group on how to effectively work together to reduce phosphorus runoff, improve communications, and any shared industry issues.

Future meetings are being planned among the states to address additional topics and continued collaborations.

“Improving water quality is among our highest priorities in Michigan. We’re committed to advancing the science, expanding monitoring activities, and leveraging new approaches such as a focus on soil health,” Boring said. “These are big complex issues, making collaboration and information exchange all that much more important.”