Trout releases underway!

By Dan Armitage, outdoor writer

One of my favorite annual spring events is underway: the release of 85,000 rainbow trout at 95 locations across Ohio. The stocking locations are chosen to give as many anglers as possible a chance to hook-up with the salmonids in March, April, and May. After that, any trout that remain become harder to locate and fool as waters warm into summer.

Some trout stocking locations feature a special event on the day of the scheduled release, including youth-only fishing. Fishing at state park youth ponds is only available for youth 16 years of age and younger for the first 7 days after trout are released. After that week, the waters are open to anglers of all ages through the end of April. On May 1, the ponds return to providing youth-only fishing for the rest of the year.

Rainbow trout are stocked throughout the state, and here are some of the most popular fishing locations:

• Central Ohio: Antrim Lake, Whetstone Park, Heritage Park Pond, Sunbury Upground Reservoir, and Delaware State Park Pond

• Northwest Ohio: East Harbor State Park Pond, Giertz Lake, Maumee Bay State Park Nature Center Pond, Olander Lake, Pearson Metropark Ponds, and Sleepy Hollow Park Pond

• Northeast Ohio: Beartown Lake, Brushwood Lake, Little Turtle Pond, Munroe Falls Lake, Rowland Nature Preserve Lake, and Westlake Nature Center Pond

• Southeast Ohio: Buckeye Park Lake, Forked Run, Penrod Lake, Rose Lake, St. Clairsville Reservoir, Turkey Creek Lake, and Yoctangee Park Lake

• Southwest Ohio: Adams Lake, Caesar Creek Youth Pond, Cowan Lake Youth Pond, Home of the Brave Park Pond, Rocky Fork State Park Beach Pond, Rush Run Lake, and Sycamore State Park Pond.

The trout are raised at Ohio’s coldwater state fish hatcheries and measure between 10 to 13 inches when they are released by the Division of Wildlife, primarily near metropolitan areas in order to provide close to home fishing opportunities for many anglers. Trout are sensitive to warm temperatures and typically do not survive through late spring so the best time to catch them is within 2 weeks of release, and keep in mind that the daily limit is five trout per angler.

You can find a complete list of release dates and locations at ohiodnr.gov/troutstockings, and fishing techniques at wildohio.gov. Personally, I have found that live crappie minnows suspended about three feet under a bobber catches these trout, but there are many other baits — live, prepared and artificial — that anglers use successfully to fool these fish. My experience has been that no matter the bait, the released trout often gather in small schools and cruise nearshore areas, creating on-again, off-again action for patient anglers. Take a kid along if you can — and good luck!

Fisher reproduction?

The ODOW has confirmed that a female fisher, a mammal that was collected as roadkill in Ashtabula County in February 2023, was pregnant. Although that fisher did not successfully give birth, the results are a sign that fishers are colonizing Ohio.

A fisher is a forest-dwelling carnivorous mammal in the weasel family and were extirpated from Ohio in the mid-1800s. In 2013, Ohio’s first modern-day fisher sighting was confirmed, and since then, there have been 40 confirmed fisher observations across nine northeast Ohio counties (Ashtabula, Columbiana, Geauga, Trumbull, Mahoning, Lake, Jefferson, Harrison, and Tuscarawas). Two-thirds of those sightings occurred in the last three years as fishers are moving westward from established populations in Pennsylvania and naturally colonizing Ohio.

The Division relies in part on public reports to monitor Ohio’s growing fisher population, as well as black bears, badgers, weasels, and bobcats. Report observations of these species, including photos or videos, to the Division of Wildlife via the HuntFish OH mobile app or at wildohio.gov. Make sure to contact your county wildlife officer to report roadkill fishers, which are not permitted to be collected.

Syrup celebrations continue

Several Ohio State Parks are offering free maple syrup fests this month. Some have taken place already as the peak of the sap season is upon us, while two remain for the final two weeks of March: Indian Lake State Park — Maple Syrup Festival: March 16, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. and March 17, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Watch a demonstration on the process by which sap is transformed into maple syrup. Pure maple syrup and a pancake and sausage breakfast will be available for purchase.

Punderson State Park — Maple Sugar Time: March 17, 24, and 31, 8 a.m. to noon. Meet at the Manor House lobby to learn more about maple sugar time in Geauga County and then stay for the Punderson Lodge pancake breakfast buffet (reservations recommended: call 440-564-9144).

Newest ODNR natural resources officers ready to serve

The sixth Natural Resources Officer (NRO) Training Academy recently concluded with a dozen new law enforcement officers sworn in by ODNR Director Mary Mertz during a commissioning ceremony at Deer Creek State Park Lodge and Conference Center.

“I am thrilled to extend a warm welcome to this incoming class of Natural Resources Officers,” Mertz said. “Each officer brings a deep passion for conservation, a strong dedication to law enforcement, and an unwavering commitment to public service, all in the noble pursuit of safeguarding our state parks, forests, nature preserves, and waterways.”

ODNR Natural Resources Officers are commissioned peace officers who protect and promote Ohio’s natural resources and provide law enforcement services to visitors at Ohio’s premier recreational properties. Additionally, they educate the public on boating and safety and natural resources conservation and assist in emergency response during floods, natural disasters, search and rescue, and recovery situations.

The new officers received their basic peace officer training at the Ohio State Highway Patrol Training Academy. They also completed an additional four weeks of specialized training related to ODNR operations. In addition to law enforcement procedures and agency policies, the cadets received training in areas of ATV use, communications, vessel operation, advanced firearms, and self-defense. For the next several months, the new officers will continue their training by working closely with experienced officers in their assignment areas.

The new Natural Resources Officers, their hometown, and where they are being assigned are as follows: Tristan Ashcraft, Orrville, Findley State Park; Colt Barnhart, Scio, Fernwood State Forest; Megan Bedard, Leavenworth, KS, Clifton Gorge Nature Preserve; Maggie Bowling, Middletown, Hueston Woods State Park; Kassidy Hines, Washington Court House, Deer Creek State Park; Zach Hudson, Cortland, Mosquito Lake State Park; Nathan King, Wheelersburg, Shawnee State Park and State Forest; Caleb Mattocks, Meadville, PA, Pymatuning State Park; Pakya Milhoan, Pomeroy, Forked Run State Park; Connor Robinson, Bellbrook, Cowan Lake State Park; Sarah Theobald, Parma, Cleveland Field Office; and Drew Zorn, Athens, Hocking Hills State Park.