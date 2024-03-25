Your license to fun!

Share Facebook

By Dan Armitage, outdoors writer

I recall when the first day that you could buy the coming season’s fishing license was, if not a big deal, at least circled on many Ohio anglers’ calendars. It usually fell on the first day in March, which was appropriate, seeing as a new season of angling was just over the horizon. You had to go to a bait store or ODNR offices to get the permit, which made it feel special for some reason. Then I would always head to a Kinko’s to make photocopies of the license to stash in wallets, tackle boxes and glove boxes to improve the odds of my having one available to show the authorities wherever I might be fishing.

Licenses to enjoy both fishing and hunting in the Buckeye State during 2024-25 are available now and can be purchased without leaving your easy chair, at wildohio.gov, on the HuntFish OH mobile app, or at participating agents statewide. Keep in mind that license sales fund the Division of Wildlife’s projects and programs that benefit wildlife and people as the agency manages or cooperatively manages more than 2 million acres of water and 750,000 acres of diverse wildlife areas. These habitats support popular game species such as deer, turkey, and walleye as well as key species such as bald eagles and monarch butterflies.

Ohio’s resident fishing licenses are $25, are valid for one year from the date of purchase and can be purchased up to 30 days prior to the expiration date and is license is required to fish in Ohio public waters for anyone 16 and older.

Ohio’s annual resident hunting licenses for the 2024-25 seasons are $19 for adults ($10 for youth) and are available now. Hunting licenses are valid immediately after purchase through Feb. 28, 2025. All hunters, regardless of age, are required to carry a valid hunting license to hunt or trap in Ohio. Multiyear hunting and fishing licenses are also available, with three-year, five-year, 10-year, and lifetime licenses on sale.

Download the free HuntFish OH mobile app to buy your license and check your deer and turkey harvests even without a cell phone signal. Anglers can find boat ramps, public waters, and wildlife areas on the map. App users can also purchase permits, report wildlife sightings, and read current regulations.

I have always considered paying fishing and hunting license and permit fees sort of like paying library fines when I was a kid. When you think about what those dollars fund, it’s a no brainer. That said, my wife is a librarian.

Popular parks photo contest underway

The Ohio Division of Parks and Watercraft has kicked off the popular 2024 Ohio State Parks Photo Contest.

“Whether you’re capturing memorable moments with loved ones, discovering hidden gems of wildlife, or showcasing the natural beauty of our state parks, this photo contest is your chance to share your story through the lens,” said Mary Mertz, ODNR Director. “We’re excited to see the creativity and passion of our participants as they showcase the beauty and diversity of Ohio State Parks.”

There are five categories for nature shooters to get creative with:

• Parks and People

• Wildlife Wonders

• Adventurers Unbound

• Scenic Landscapes

• Historic Horizons

The Ohio State Parks Photo Contest is free to enter. Contestants can submit up to five photos, one per category, which were taken on or after January 1, 2023. To honor Ohio State Parks’ 75th anniversary, photo entries for the Historical Horizons category can be taken on any date.

What’s more, Tyler Technologies, ODNR’s reservation management provider, is helping make this contest extra special with some fantastic prizes, including a DJI Osmo Action Camera and winners of the People’s Choice in each category will score a free night of camping at any Ohio State Park campground and a cool camping cooking set to fuel your outdoor adventures.

Ready to show off your skills? Head over to www.discoverohiostateparks.com/ to find submission forms and contest rules. The deadline to submit your photos is May 3, 2024, and winners will be notified between June 10 and June 17, 2024.

Wildlife Council welcomes Robinson

Heather Robinson, a seasoned prosecutor with over two decades of experience tackling environmental crimes, has been appointed to the Ohio Wildlife Council by Governor Mike DeWine last month. Robinson is the director of the Environmental Crimes Unit for the Franklin County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office and specializes in prosecuting environmental crimes, including air, water, and land pollution as well as wildlife crimes.

Over the course of her career, Robinson’s notable cases include prosecuting individuals who poached reptiles and amphibians from the wild for sale in the pet trade, over-bagged sport fish for sale at restaurants, and poached white-tailed deer to sell meat and parts. Robinson was a prosecutor on a 2015 case regarding illegal interstate trafficking and commercialization of deer, which resulted in the largest restitution value for an individual defendant of a wildlife crimes case in the nation’s history.

A graduate of Michigan State University and The Ohio State University’s Moritz College of Law, Robinson has been a prosecutor for 27 years. For 21 years, she has worked on the Environmental Crimes Task Force of Central Ohio, which prosecutes air, land, and water pollution cases. In 2016, she was named the Protectionist of the Year by the League of Ohio Sportsmen, and her

environmental crimes unit received the Midwest President’s Award from the Midwest Association of Fish and Wildlife Agencies.

The Ohio Wildlife Council is an eight-member board that reviews and votes on all Division of Wildlife proposed rules and regulations at regular meetings that are open to the public. The next meeting is April 10 in Columbus and individuals interested in providing comments are asked to call 614-265-6304 at least two days prior to a meeting to register.