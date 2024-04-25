A look at foreign investment in Ohio farmland

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

By Vishavdeep Sharma, a Ph.D. student in the Department of Agricultural, Environmental, and Development Economics at The Ohio State University, Rabail Chandio, an Assistant Professor in the Department of Economics at Iowa State University, and Ani L. Katchova, a Professor and Farm Income Enhancement Chair in the Department of Agricultural, Environmental, and Development Economics at The Ohio State University

In recent years, Ohio has experienced a significant increase in foreign investments in farmland resulting in 529,269 acres being held by foreign investors in 2022, contributing to the national trend of increasing foreign ownership of U.S. farmland with 43,418,141 acres held by foreign investors in 2022.

The proportion of foreign held to privately held farmland was 2.7% in Ohio, 2.2% in the Midwest, and 3.4% in the U.S. in 2022.

The Agricultural Foreign Investment Disclosure Act (AFIDA) is a federal law that requires foreign investors to disclose transactions of U.S. farmland. Ohio’s legislation, named “Save our Farmland and Protect our National Security Act,” additionally maintains a registry of individuals and organizations prohibited from acquiring farmland in the state of Ohio.

In Ohio, Canada (14.9%) and Germany (14.6%) lead foreign investments in farmland. The largest proportion of foreign held farmland is by Canadian investors at 32.1% of the total foreign held farmland in the U.S., and at 26.5% of the total foreign held farmland in the Midwest.

The surge in foreign investment in U.S. farmland can have profound effects on local farmers and the agricultural economy. A primary concern is about the potential impact of foreign investments on land prices.

Another concern pertains to the stewardship and control of Ohio’s agricultural resources. With substantial farmland holdings by foreign investors, concerns arise regarding the sustainability of farming practices and their long-term implications for land health and food supply. It is important to consider how foreign investments influence farm policies, land use, and their impact on local communities. In response to these issues, Ohio has implemented legislation, named “Save our farmland and protect our national security act.” This law focuses on monitoring farmland ownership and ensuring that foreign investments are not detrimental to the Ohio agricultural sector. It is important that foreign investments in farmland promote the growth and modernization of Ohio’s farming sector, while balancing economic development with the preservation of Ohio farmlands.

https://aede.osu.edu/sites/aede/files/publication_files/ForeignInvestmentsinOhioFarmland2024.pdf