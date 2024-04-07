AgCredit patronage returns

Share Facebook

AgCredit — one of northern Ohio’s largest lenders for farmers, rural homeowners and agribusiness — announced that it will distribute $22 million to its borrower-owners through its patronage program.

Each year, AgCredit’s Board of Directors reviews the cooperative’s net income and determines how much to return to the cooperative’s borrower-owners in the form of patronage. Qualified borrower-owners will receive their share during events at their local offices, through the mail or through direct deposits into their bank accounts. This is the 37th consecutive year AgCredit has distributed patronage with a total of over $444 million returned during that time.

“Our ability to return patronage dividends to eligible borrower-owners in our territory for 37 consecutive years demonstrates the commitment of our cooperative,” said Brian Ricker, AgCredit President and CEO.

How do patronage refunds benefit AgCredit borrower-owners? They reduce their cost of borrowing. AgCredit already offers competitive rates on loans, but on average over the past five years, the patronage program has reduced rates by an additional 1.67%. Dividends are distributed based on the amount of interest accrued on loans with a patronage return of 20.46% for 2023.