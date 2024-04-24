Armstrong appointed to FCMA Board

Share Facebook

Farm Credit Mid-America’s Board of Directors has appointed Allen Armstrong of South Charleston, Ohio to an open director position. Armstrong has more than three decades of farming experience and brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to the cooperative’s board.

“Farm Credit Mid-America has played an important role in our family farm’s success through the years. I am honored to have this opportunity to now represent our customer-owners on the Board of Directors,” says Armstrong. “As a father to two children who are actively farming, the work we do to secure the future of rural communities and agriculture hits close to home. I will work alongside my fellow board members to ensure the next generation of farmers have the same support that I received from Farm Credit Mid-America.”

Armstrong and his wife, Amy, have been growing corn and soybeans since 1988. Armstrong has served on several industry boards throughout his career. His community and industry involvement include Ohio Farm Bureau, Ohio Soybean Association, Ohio Corn Growers and Ohio Cattlemen Association, and Top Farmers of Ohio.

“We are excited to welcome Allen Armstrong to the Farm Credit Mid-America Board of Directors,” says Todd Clark, chair of the cooperative’s Board of Directors. “His extensive experience in agriculture and his strong connection to our cooperative make him a great fit for this role. We look forward to working with Allen and all our directors to continue serving our customer-owners and advancing our purpose to secure the future of rural communities and agriculture.”

Armstrong fills the open board seat created when a special meeting of stockholders voted for the removal of Director Andrew J. Wilson from his role on March 15. Armstrong’s term began April 15, 2024 and will conclude in 2027 following the certification of elections results for the Board of Directors.