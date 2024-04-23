Battle of the Belt, 2024 Planting Update

Share Facebook

By Dusty Sonnenberg, CCA, Field Leader, a project of the Ohio Soybean Council and Soybean Check-off

Every year is different. Early indications of the potential for near record early planting dates across the state quickly faded with the above average rainfall that has been experienced in many areas. The Battle for the Belt, which to plant first – corn or soybean, is in year number two. While the 2023 research project went off without a hitch for early planting dates, 2024 has been a mixed bag.

Dr. Laura Lindsey is one of the lead investigators and says that they still have their fingers crossed in hopes of getting the early planting accomplished at all the locations. “Last year this project was a lot easier,” said Dr. Laura Lindsey, OSU Extension State Soybean and Small Grains Specialist. “In 2023 we had 5 planting dates at 3 locations across Ohio and it worked perfectly. It went off without a hitch. This year has been a lot more challenging. We were able to plant twice at the Western Ag Research Station in Clark County. The first planting date was March 25th. If we would not have planted that day, the next available weather window was April 16th. There was not another fit day from the 25th of March until the middle of April…and that is our best location this year.”

The Battle for the Belt research is also being conducted in Northwest and Northeast Ohio. “Northwest Ohio has been too wet to plant this year so far,” said Lindsey. “In Wooster (Northeast Ohio location) we are hoping to plant on Monday afternoon, April 22nd if all goes well. This will be the first planting at that location. In general, it has been an extremely slow start compared to last year.”

For farmers wanting to plant soybeans early in hopes of maximizing yields, it’s not too late. “Last year in Western Ohio and Northwest Ohio the best planting date for soybeans was in April. With that being said, we planted all the way into June and still had very good yields,” said Lindsey. “While they were not as high as the April planting, they were still yielding between 68-70 bushels per acre with an early June planting date. Earlier is better for soybeans in most years, but early June is still not too late.”

Managing field conditions is another consideration when looking at early planting dates. “Field conditions need to be appropriate from a moisture standpoint. Farmers need to be aware of the risk for soil compaction,” said Lindsey. “We generally say that a soil temperature of 50 degrees is ideal. For this project we sometimes plant into cooler soils on those earlier planting dates, given the goals we are trying to accomplish.”

Research is also being conducted in the indoor laboratory. “In the lab we are conducting some other related research and what we are looking at is the impact of rainfall right after planting and different temperatures of the water,” said Lindsey. “Different temperatures of water, simulating cold rainfall, is being applied to flats of planted soybean seed. Avoiding a cold rainfall in the first 24 hours after planting is great, but Mother Nature usually has her own plans. If you can plan around the weather forecast and avoid the risk of a cold rain in that first 24 hours, that can make a difference.”

More information about the impact of a cold rain on newly planted soybean seed is available on the Battle for the Belt YouTube channel.