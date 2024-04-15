Share Facebook

By Stephanie Karhoff

Emergence issues can cause reduced stand and uneven plant development, lowering yield potential. As corn planting progresses throughout Ohio, revisiting the emergence process and how environmental and management factors influence it is important.

Corn requires between 100 and 120 growing degree days (GDDs) to emerge (based on air temperature). Daily GDD accumulation is determined by calculating the average daily temperature and subtracting the base temperature of 50 degrees F. Actual daily low and high temperatures are used if they fall between 50 and 86 degrees. If the temperatures are below 50 degrees or above 86 degrees, then 50 degrees or 86 degrees are used in the formula. This adjustment is made because corn growth rates do not increase above 86 degrees, and at 50 degrees, growth is already near zero.

After germination, the mesocotyl will elongate and push the coleoptile up until it breaks through the soil surface. This is referred to as the VE growth stage. Mesocotyl elongation stops once the coleoptile is exposed to sunlight, and the crown depth is set at about .75-inch below the soil surface. (Tip: to determine seeding depth, you can measure the length of the mesocotyl and add .75 inch). As a reminder, the mesocotyl connects the seed to the base of the coleoptile and serves as the pipeline for water and nutrients between the early root system and the growing point of developing seedlings until the nodal root system becomes fully established around the V5 growth stage. Meanwhile, the coleoptile protects the primary shoot of the corn plant.

Emergence timing is dependent on air and soil temperature but is also influenced by tillage, soil moisture, planting depth, residue cover, and hybrid differences. Corn emergence can take up to three weeks or more under cool conditions, and a longer emergence period increases exposure to insects, disease, and weather stresses. Under delayed conditions, seed treatments may also be ineffective since most products only provide protection for up to 3 weeks.

Growers should assess fields and identify emergence issues early on. Problems can arise from herbicide injury, surface crusting, sidewall compaction, cold temperature injury, insect feeding, and seed and seedling pathogens. Typically, more than one of the aforementioned factors is present in affected fields. When troubleshooting emergence problems, examine both aboveground and belowground symptoms and measure stands in multiple areas of the field by counting the number of plants in 1/1000th of an acre (17 feet 5 inches in 30-inch rows) and multiplying by 1,000. Replanting decisions should be based on both the existing stand and the initial planting date. Find more information on corn stand counts and replant decisions at go.osu.edu/cornreplant.

Lower weed-related yield losses with early weed control

By Greg LaBarge

When maximizing yield is the goal, controlling early-season weeds is critical. Weed management is needed in every field annually. We spend a lot of effort selecting the proper products, but just as crucial is selecting proper application timing to minimize yield losses. Weeds compete with the crop for available water, nutrients, and light starting at crop emergence. The first bolded statement in the Ohio, Indiana, and Illinois Weed Guide is, “Years of research have shown that good weed control within the first 4 to 6 weeks after crops are planted is critical in order to avoid a yield reduction from weeds.” Sound advice.

Some soybean work out of Michigan showed the importance of a burndown application. The lesson here was weeds present at emergence cause season-long yield loss even when removed. Their work documented a yield loss of a quarter bushel/acre/day starting at planting until burndown herbicide application. By delaying burn down treatment until a soybean plant’s unifoliate stage, the unrecoverable yield loss will total 8%. The five-bushel yield loss for a 2024 crop with a 60-bushel yield potential is $58 per acre.

Managing weed size until crop canopy closure is also important with postemergence applications. You may have seen Figure 1 at past Extension meetings. It illustrates how costly yield loss can be based on weed size at post-application occurs. Remember that weeds grow on average 2 to 4 inches every 3.5 days.



We have been using soybeans as an example crop to this point, so what about corn? Corn is less competitive with weeds than soybean, where 2- to 4-inch-tall weeds left to compete with corn will accumulate an average yield loss of 0.9 bushels per day.





A final thought on weed size at post-emergent application timing is to know how your target weed and selected herbicide program interact. For example, ideally, glufosinate used to control species such as waterhemp or palmer amaranth applied to two-inch tall plants and good control up to 4-inch tall plants. Past that point, control declines. Weed size with glufosinate herbicide should not exceed 6 inches. Just give weeds the finger to select proper application timing, as shown in Figure 2.

Keeping weeds small and non-competitive with the crop in the first 6 weeks after planting is crucial to maximum yields!

Stephanie Karhoff, O.S.U. Extension Field Specialist, karhoff.41@osu.edu or 567-376-4019 and Greg LaBarge, O.S.U. Extension Field Specialist, labarge.1@osu.edu or 740-956-5047.