Join Mike Hannewald, field agronomist with Beck’s Hybrids, in the latest installment of our agronomy video series. This episode delves into the intricacies of corn placement and management techniques that are crucial for optimizing yield. Mike highlights the crucial importance of seeding rate and population in corn farming—factors now understood to be more pivotal than previously recognized. Take a look at the groundbreaking data and practical advice from Beck’s Practical Farm Research (PFR), demonstrating how optimal seeding rates and population densities can dramatically influence yield potential.

